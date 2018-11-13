Jeff Miers’ Gig of the Week: Jane Siberry is 'Bound by Beauty'

The impetus for doing this “Gig of the Week” column is the opportunity to highlight a cool, unusual show – one that differs from the norm. Whether that means it involves an artist we rarely see in these parts, a show that finds a band performing music it rarely plays, or a venue that is intimate and off-the-beaten path for an artist given to playing bigger venues.

The Nov. 16 appearance by Jane Siberry at Revolution Gallery (1419 Hertel Ave.) satisfies all these criteria in one fell swoop. The Canadian singer, musician, composer, producer, poet and artist can count as her relevant peers the likes of Laurie Anderson and Kate Bush - artists who, like Siberry, seem to be more dedicated to a faithful pursuit of elusive, ephemeral beauty rather than something as vulgar as mere commercial success. The Toronto native has been willfully bending the music theory she studied at University into a deeply personal form of stunning impressionism for more than 30 years. Along the way, she's crafted more than a few classics, among them "Mimi on the Beach," "Calling All Angels" and "Bound by the Beauty."

For the Revolution Gallery gig, which is being touted as "an intimate evening of music, conversation and art," Siberry will participate in a post-performance Q & A. Buffalo's esoteric composer/keyboardist David Kane will open. The 8 p.m. performance is sold out, but a second show has been slated for 2 p.m., and tickets remain available ($75, RevolutionGallery.com).

Captain Fantastic meets the Hamburgler

The Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.) is offering a pair of tribute concerts over the next few days, and both of them tickle my funny bone.

Mac Sabbath, (8 p.m. Nov. 16) is the half-sinister, half-hilarious Black Sabbath tribute ensemble given to dressing as characters associated with McDonald’s restaurants. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Ronald Osbourne, Slayer McCheese, GrimAlice and Catburglar are back for another round. If you missed the once and future kings of “Drive-thru Metal” on one of their previous Buffalo stops, you owe it to yourself to check ‘em out this time. ($18, Ticketmaster.com)

Speaking of tributes that skirt the line of parody, a guy who calls himself Elton Rohn will be stopping at the Tralf at 8 p.m. Nov. 17, offering what he calls “The Ultimate Elton John Experience” for anyone still starving for some Sir Elton after his recent epic “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” gig at KeyBank Center. ($20; Special group ticket offers are available through Tralfmusichall.com)