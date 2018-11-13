Jeff Miers: Box sets mark 50th anniversaries of Beatles, Hendrix and Stones masterworks

I guess it really was the best-ever year in rock music, though saying as much suggests that nothing great and game-changing has happened since, and that’s simply not the case. But 1968 – man, something serious was up.

The idea of repackaging albums and re-releasing them in elaborate box sets to commemorate anniversaries might seem like the final insult, a last-ditch effort to bleed more money out of music lovers who likely already own the original release. That would be the cynical view, though. Like many of you, I drop money on these dusted down artifacts at the drop of a hat, willingly, and with a big, dumb grin on my face. Of late, these repackagings, with remastered and often previously unheard audio, a wealth of photos and album notes, and a clear attention to craft and quality, have offered an immersive experience for the giddy music-head who simply can’t let the classics go.

Witness the simultaneous 50th anniversary deluxe anniversary updates of seminal albums from three of the bands responsible for changing the game in 1968 – the Beatles, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and the Rolling Stones.

The Beatles self-titled 1968 release – the one we all know as “The White Album” – leads the pack. At $150 for the “all the bells and whistles” version, this one might only appeal to the hardcore Fab aficionado. But if you’re willing to take the financial hit, untold delight awaits.

At the very least, getting your mitts on the 50th version of “The White Album” will deepen the argument made by some – myself included – that “Sgt. Pepper” is not the band’s best album. An argument for “The White Album’s” right to that spot – with its four vinyl sides of almost absurd variety, its flawless flow and its broad emotional arc – can indeed be made.

This pricey set is worth having simply for the brilliantly updated sound quality and the inclusion of “The Esher Demos,” tracked prior to the official recording of the album, on a four-track recorder at George Harrison’s Esher home. It’s not like there’s a shortage of evidence confirming the genius of these guys, but hey, here’s some more of it, just in case. Wow.

“Electric Ladyland” is considered by many to be the in-studio peak of the Jimi Hendrix Experience. I’m not completely sold on that one – “Axis: Bold as Love” is my favorite. But why quibble when you’re being offered a gorgeous reissue like this one? The book packs a ton of photos and reproductions of Hendrix’ hand-written lyrics to these epic tunes. The original album has received its definitive mastering here, and an extra disc of early versions and demos, plus the entirety of the band’s September ’68 gig at the Hollywood Bowl round out another 50th anniversary must-have.

The Rolling Stones didn’t dig up too much in the way of rarities for the 50th birthday of “Beggar’s Banquet,” but they’re not expecting you to take out a second mortgage in order to buy it, either. For $40 or so, you can grab the new vinyl set, with a remastered 180 gram vinyl copy of the original, a 12-inch single with a mono mix of “Sympathy for the Devil,” and a flexi-disc with a 1968 interview with Mick Jagger. Worth the money I dropped, for sure.

Dig in, folks. These beauties are your compensation for being old enough to have owned these recordings in their original forms.