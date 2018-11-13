Jamestown man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of firearm

A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Douglas Wood, 38, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced Feb. 13.

Prosecutors said Jamestown Police learned in March that Wood was in possession of a silver handgun while investigators were conducting surveillance of Wood during a narcotics investigation operation.

Wood was arrested March 6, following a brief struggle with officers who seized from him a loaded revolver and 14 additional rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Wood was convicted in 2000 of grand larceny, unlawful possession or use of a sawed-off shotgun and burglary in Nottoway, Va., prosecutors said. He has convictions in Chautauqua County Court for grand larceny in 2001 and 2004 and third-degree robbery in 2007, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. As a result, Wood was legally barred from possessing a firearm.