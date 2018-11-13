Hung jury in excessive force case against sheriff's deputies

On a summer day in 2012, an Erie County sheriff's deputy arrived at the Wierzbic family farm in the Town of Aurora to serve papers.

What happened next is in dispute, but the Wierzbics claim Deputy Michael Hoock instigated a fight and that three other deputies eventually joined in and repeatedly beat Raymond Wierzbic, the eldest member of the family.

They also claim deputies falsely arrested Bernice Wierzbic, his wife.

On Tuesday, after a trial before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio, a federal court jury failed to reach a verdict in the civil case. In a note to Foschio, jurors said they could not agree on a verdict.

The Wierzbics, represented by lawyers Paul E. Fallon and Daire Brian Irwin, sued the deputies and Sheriff Timothy Howard in 2013 and accused them of false arrest, malicious prosecution and using excessive force.

Their false arrest, the family claims in its lawsuit, led to a night in the Erie County Holding Center and eventually the dismissal of all charges against them.

During the trial, Jennifer Persico, a lawyer for the deputies, countered by arguing it was the Wierzbics who initiated the scuffle and that Hoock was there to simply serve papers on Raymond Wierzbic.

The other deputies named in the suit are Jason Weisser, James Flowers and Thomas Was.

Fallon said the Wierzbics plan to seek a new trial, but no date for a new trial has been set by the court.