St. Bonaventure forward Dominick Welch has his shot blocked by Niagara University forward Dominic Robb during first-half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Chris Barton drives to the basket against Niagara University during the first half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Dominick Wlech shoots against Niagara University during the first half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure guard Nelson Kaputo passes against Niagara University during first half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure center Tshiefu Ngalakulondi shoots against Niagara University during the first half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Jalen Poyser shoots against Niagara University during first half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure defender Jalen Poyser covers Niagara University forward James Towns during first half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure's Nelson Kaputo and Niagara University's Greg Kuskumensah battle for a rebound during first half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nisagara Univertiy's Dominic Robb dunks against St. Bonaventure during first half action at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Dominick Welch grabs a rebound against Niagara University during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Universtiy forward Chris Barton shoots against St. Bonaventure during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara University forward Keleaf Tate holds up three fingers after a three point basket against St. Bonaventure during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Amadini Ikpeze defends Niagara Universityu2019s Marvin Prochet during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi dunks against Niagara University during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara University defender Chris Barton grabs a rebound against St. Bonaventure during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Kyle Lofton shoots against Niagara University during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward Dominick Wlech shoots against Niagara University during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
