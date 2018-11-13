Falls man accepts plea offer in shooting case

Nyjier Scott, who took part in the shooting of a Niagara Falls man in a robbery attempt, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun possession felony in exchange for a promise that he will spend no more than 10 years in state prison.

Scott, 20, of North Avenue in the Falls, will be sentenced Jan. 3 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Jan. 3.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III presided at the plea hearing.

The victim was shot in the knee May 18 in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue after withdrawing money from an automatic teller machine about a block away.

Charges remain pending against co-defendant Vintaun D. Weathers, 33, of South Avenue.