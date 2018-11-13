Share this article

print logo

Falls man accepts plea offer in shooting case

| Published | Updated

Nyjier Scott, who took part in the shooting of a Niagara Falls man in a robbery attempt, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun possession felony in exchange for a promise that he will spend no more than 10 years in state prison.

Scott, 20, of North Avenue in the Falls, will be sentenced Jan. 3 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Jan. 3.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III presided at the plea hearing.

The victim was shot in the knee May 18 in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue after withdrawing money from an automatic teller machine about a block away.

Charges remain pending against co-defendant Vintaun D. Weathers, 33, of South Avenue.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment