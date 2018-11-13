Editorial: Town boards are growing again

Just as they did about a decade ago in voting to downsize town boards in Erie County, citizens are exercising their right to reshape local governments. This time, they are moving in the opposite direction. It’s not unreasonable.

It is a refreshing reminder to elected officials that the power rests in the hands of the electorate. Anyone who lost track of that fact got a stark reminder years ago when six town boards downsized.

Back then, some hoped that change would rein in spending and ease taxpayer burdens and government costs. Others concentrated on political aspects, as proponents applied pressure to incumbents and sympathetic politicians aligned themselves with the cause.

Spurred by activist Kevin Gaughan, voters embraced that change. Gaughan had found a section of state law that allows residents to force a referendum to shrink the size of boards and pushed for its application.

Now two communities have decided to change direction, increasing the size of their town boards from three members to five. Another is thinking about it.

Hamburg added board members back in 2015.

And now West Seneca, after turning down upsizing in 2012, recently voted to scale up the three-member board. Orchard Park is also eyeing these moves, with Councilman Michael Sherry advocating a community conversation on what he calls “right-sizing” the Town Board.

Grassroots movements by residents spurred the votes to increase the size of the town boards. In Hamburg, residents circulated petitions over several months in 2015 and the board placed the measure on that year’s November ballot.

In West Seneca, backers collected signatures to force a special election. The Town Board took charge and approved the referendum for last week’s general election. It saved the cost of holding a special election.

Perhaps the decision to add members was inevitable. Opponents argued that shrinking town boards could overwhelm the remaining elected officials. What is more, the problem of high property taxes has more to do with the number of governments around Western New York than any one’s individual size.

And, as expert observers noted, a three-member board could be constrained by the Open Meetings Law’s prohibition against a board majority – in this case, any two members – discussing town business privately. It wasn’t anything like a perfect solution.

When it comes to shrinking or increasing the size of municipal boards, voters should have the final say. What can be said in the cases of Hamburg and West Seneca is that voters made plausible decisions.