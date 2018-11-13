Editorial: Revitalizing Erie County's parks

We are told that we live in an age of high anxiety. And as winter weather sets in, seasonal affective disorder can turn even the best of us into something resembling a hibernation-deprived bear.

One of the best-known aids to better mental health is to heed the advice your mother or grandmother probably dispensed: Go outside. Time spent outdoors has been linked to reduced blood pressure and anxiety, and to staving off diabetes, dementia, heart disease and more.

A major benefit to living in or near Erie County is the 10,000 acres of county land devoted to public parks and woods. Abundant nature is there for all to enjoy.

It has been 15 years since the county’s master plan for its park system was updated. Master plans don’t grow on trees; the county spent $500,000 for a new plan that involves four consulting firms. It will be worth the investment to ensure our parks remain oases of green space, places to both bring people together and to seek solitude.

The plan, as covered last week in The News, involves a mixture of preservation work and forward-thinking reforms.

The proposed 2019 capital budget sets aside $300,000 for protecting and repairing historic stone structures, buildings and shelters that date from the Depression era.

Pieces of abandoned baseball fields will be removed. Unused tennis courts will be remodeled for pickleball.

A part of the plan sure to stir some controversy is the recommendation to cut down trees in the county’s southern forests. Some nature purists say a forest will take care of itself and should be left undisturbed. Recommendations in the master plan include removing “low value” trees, as well as higher-value hardwoods that have been harmed by the invasive emerald ash borer.

The master plan makes clear which 20 locations among 13 forest lots could use some tree “harvesting” and a great many more where cutting is not advised. It also suggests clearing trees that have sprouted in forest lots’ fire breaks.

The master plan makes a convincing argument that some of the timber should be cleared to encourage the growth of new trees, like weeding a garden. The logging would also provide some revenue to the county, but this is hardly a giant cash grab.

Whether you are for or against tree harvesting, or any other facet of the plan, your voice can be heard. The final of three public hearings on the master plan will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Como Lake Park casino, Lancaster. Comments can also also be made on the Erie County website at erie.gov/ParksPlanUpdate.

After input from the public is gathered, the plan will no doubt be refined, then be put into place within the next two years.

The more we make our parks ever more conducive to the public spending time in them, the better for all of us. Time spent in nature is good medicine.

Just last month, doctors in Shetland, Scotland, were authorized by their local health board to issue “nature prescriptions.” Rather than a bottle of pills, some patients there are told to take a hike, begin bird-watching or go for a stroll along the water.

That’s a prescription that’s easy to swallow.