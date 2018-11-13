DUGGAN, Mary Jane (Gillespie)

DUGGAN - Mary Jane (nee Gillespie)

November 11, 2018; beloved wife of 59 years to the late Leo M. Duggan, Jr.; devoted mother of Leo Matthew, III of Long Beach, CA (Kristina Ashby), Michael of Amherst (Margaret Meek), Mark of Boston, MA (Molly Diggins) and Mary Alice Attea of Amherst (Frank); loving grandmother of Maggie (Steve Sroka), Michael, Mary Catherine, Katie, Allison, Frankie, Liam, Delia, Shannon and Leo Matthew, IV; dear sister of the late Margaret Hockeborn. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM from Christ the King Church (Main & Lamarck). Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Nazareth College Development Office, 4245 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com