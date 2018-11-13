DRUZBIK, Norman B.

DRUZBIK - Norman B. November 10, 2018 of Hamburg. Husband of the late Lucille (nee Miskiewicz); dear father of Mark (Colleen) Druzbik; brother of Robert and the late Harold Druzbik. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 1629 Electric Avenue, Lackawanna (Jos M. Litwin Chapel), Friday, 9:15 at Queen of Angels Church. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM. Norman was a Korean War Veteran and member of the Matthew Glab Post. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com