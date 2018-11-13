Donald E. Will, 91, supplied chicken to wing producers here and in other states

Dec. 8, 1926 — Nov. 8, 2018

Donald E. Will was the chicken man for Buffalo and beyond for decades before wings were a thing.

"You're successful, and then you find that one thing that kind of propels you," said one of his daughters, Joanne Kaminski. The explosion of interest in authentic Buffalo chicken wings "was a huge turning point in the business," she said.

Well before wings hit menus internationally and "Buffalo" became a flavor, Mr. Will grew his business from a family chicken slaughterhouse on the East Side of Buffalo to a diversified food products supplier that employed more than 100 people when he sold it in 2013.

Mr. Will died Nov. 8 in his Orchard Park home after a brief illness. He was 91.

At the time of the sale, it was the oldest food distributor in the area and the largest family-owned wholesale food distribution business in the state. Will Poultry provided some 8,000 products, ranging from food to paper goods and cleaning products, to restaurants, hotels and schools throughout the state and into Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In 1926, the same year Mr. Will was born to Arthur E. Will and Elsie Hoffmann Will, his father opened Will Poultry at 1075 William St. as a chicken slaughterhouse.

Mr. Will started working at the company at age 14, sweeping, doing general cleanup and driving company trucks around the yard or to the dump, said Nancy Christodoulides, one of Mr. Will's daughters.

Mr. Will graduated from Kensington High School in 1944, then went right into the company business, which was his lifelong occupation.

He married Rosie Nickrenz on Sept. 10, 1948, and they moved to Orchard Park, eventually becoming the parents of four children. He built his own house and later built houses for his children who lived locally. "He was not a builder but he liked building things," Christodoulides said.

Mr. Will designed the distinctive red and gold logo for the company trucks, "and because the fleet was so large and delivered six days a week, when Will Poultry was mentioned, everybody used to say, 'I see those trucks everywhere,' " Christodoulides said.

In 1957, Will Poultry evolved into a full-service food distributor, adding some 4,000 items that went far beyond food to cleaning supplies and paper products.

After their father died in 1977, Mr. Will and his brother, Allan, took over the company. In 1987, Allan Will retired and Mr. Will became the sole owner.

When people sought authentic Buffalo chicken wings, they started with Will Poultry. The company provided the uncooked wings for Buffalo celebrations in the nation's capital, as well as for a pioneering wing restaurant in Manhattan.

"I could have gotten a local supplier for the chicken wings," said Adam Lippin before opening Authentic Buffalo Atomic Wings in Manhattan in 1989. "And perhaps that would have been cheaper, but I'm putting out extra money to get the wings from Buffalo to get a better product."

In 1996, Mr. Will and his daughter, Kaminski, joined forces with the Anchor Bar to produce an Anchor Bar Wing Sauce that was marketed by Mar-K Ltd., a division of Will Poultry.

Christodoulides said her father was "a modest man and a silent benefactor to many organizations." He supported the Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orchard Park, designing and donating a rose window in honor of his wife and the organ in memory of his father.

In 2009, Mr. Will won the Charging Buffalo Award, given annually at the Buffalo Night celebration of the New York State Society of Washington, D.C. He received lifetime achievement awards from Shea's Buffalo, the Western New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Salvation Army.

He served on the committee to restore Studio Arena Theatre, was an arbitrator for the local Better Business Bureau and a past president of the Orchard Park Kiwanis Club. He served on the board of directors of the Food Bank of Western New York, and several times called on his contacts to supply holiday turkeys on tight deadlines for the needy.

In 2013, Mr. Will, then 87, sold Will Poultry to local investors. He assured his 113 employees that most would keep their jobs and he would remain for several years at the company, renamed Will Foods, but soon he was gone.

The new owners invested more than $1 million in the plant, but in the spring of 2017, closed it, laying off the remaining 70 workers.

Mr. Will's wife died on Nov. 3, 2008. In addition to his daughters Nancy and Joanne, he is survived by daughter Diane Will and son Bruce Will; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his longtime companion, Peggy Gleason.

A service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John’s Evangelical Church in Orchard Park.