Hospital's future appears brighter as DeGraff opens its new $7.8 million ER

Kaleida Health officials said Tuesday that they hope the opening of a new $7.8 million emergency department will relieve local skepticism about the future of DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

After 13 months of construction, the 10,000-square-foot, 17-room department will open to patients at 7 a.m. Thursday at the North Tonawanda medical facility.

Kaleida decided last year to shift DeGraff from a full-service hospital to what the Buffalo-based group calls a gateway to the Kaleida system. The decision did not go over well with many locals.

"We all know it hasn't been the easiest transition, but I do think in time it will be proven to be better, and great for all of our community," Kaleida President and CEO Jody L. Lomeo said at the emergency department's ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

"There has been some negativity," North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas said. "I don't think there's an understanding yet of what services will be provided. I think in the long run, it'll be a good thing, but people need more understanding of what's it's going to be."

Kaleida will continue to invest in outpatient services at the 104-year-old North Tonawanda hospital, said Darcy M. Craven, president of DeGraff and Millard Fillmore Suburban hospitals.

The state licenses DeGraff for 60 acute-care beds, but only 10 are in use for people admitted through the emergency department. Patients who need specialized care are soon transferred to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital or Buffalo General Medical Center, said Dr. David Pierce, the chief medical officer for DeGraff and Millard Suburban.

"This is a trend across the country," Pierce said. "Many small hospitals like this frankly have closed because they didn't restructure how services were provided."

Besides the emergency department and its nursing home, DeGraff still offers a geriatric clinic, a wound care clinic, radiology and infusion treatments. But there will be no surgeries and no maternity unit. Other specialties also are no longer available. The costs and the availability of staff to provide them are hurdles many small hospitals can't clear, Pierce said.

"It wasn't for lack of trying. We put multiple contracts out for neurology, gastrointestinal," Pierce said. "It sounds simple just to put services in, but you actually have to have a doctor who is willing to cover a hospital that might have only one or two patients a day, a handful of patients a week. Economically, for a lot of these physicians, it doesn't make sense."

Lomeo said DeGraff already generates 1,500 admissions a year for other Kaleida hospitals, and that number is expected to rise. DeGraff averaged 14,000 emergency department visits each of the past three years.

"This is definitely one of the most advanced and efficient emergency rooms in Western New York, and I work at half of them," said Dr. Joshua J. Lynch, medical director of the DeGraff emergency department.

The 17 rooms are much larger than in typical emergency departments, including a 320-square-foot trauma room. All use sliding glass doors, not curtains, as privacy partitions.The lighting, nonslip floors and large rooms were designed with elderly patients in mind, Lynch said.

"Obviously the space is much bigger and it's an open floor plan, so the centralized nurses' station allows you to see all the patient rooms, and we have the glass doors, which really helps visualize what's going on," said Heather Nugent, an infection control nurse.

Facilities include a special decontamination room with a nearby shower in case of infectious diseases or a situation involving biological agents, and a bariatric room that has a special lift with a half-ton capacity hanging from the ceiling.

"We get patients routinely that are over 500 pounds. That's commonplace now," Pierce said.

The lift will help avoid injuries both to obese patients and staffers who have to move them, he said.