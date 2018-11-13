December concert will benefit organ donations group

Blues and rock musicians will appear Dec. 10 at the Sportsmens Tavern, 326 Amherst St., in a benefit for a local organization that encourages organ donations.

Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid will be the featured performers at the 5:30 p.m. concert to benefit the ONE8FIFTY organization, based in Kenmore. The organization seeks to increase the number of registered organ donors in New York State through community awareness.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or through the group's website, one8fifty.org, where further information is available about organ donations.