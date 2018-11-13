Man pleads guilty to embezzling from South Buffalo Catholic school

A former business administrator for a Catholic school in Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree grand larceny before State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

Dennis Potozniak, 57, of Cheektowaga, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6, though Buscaglia indicated it was likely Potozniak would be sentenced to one year.

Between April 2014 and April 2017, Potozniak embezzled $49,418 from Notre Dame Academy by writing phony checks for tuition reimbursement and raffle winnings, which he deposited into his personal checking account, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.