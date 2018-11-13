Share this article

Man pleads guilty to embezzling from South Buffalo Catholic school

A former business administrator for a Catholic school in Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree grand larceny before State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

Dennis Potozniak, 57, of Cheektowaga, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6, though Buscaglia indicated it was likely Potozniak would be sentenced to one year.

Between April 2014 and April 2017, Potozniak embezzled $49,418 from Notre Dame Academy by writing phony checks for tuition reimbursement and raffle winnings, which he deposited into his personal checking account, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
