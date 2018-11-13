Capital improvement projects approved in two Southtowns school districts

Voters gave the green light Tuesday as two Southtowns school districts held referendums on capital improvement projects.

In Orchard Park, a $12.2 million proposal was approved, 625-178.

Holland passed a $5 million plan, 117-54.

The Orchard Park project will improve security at the main entrances to all six school buildings, install more than 100 surveillance cameras and replace the roofs on the middle school and Windom Elementary School.

The proposal in Holland will replace tennis courts with a parking lot, make bleachers handicapped-accessible and replace flooring at the high school; rebuild mechanical systems and upgrade the pool and auditorium at the middle school and put a new roof on the bus garage. School officials promised that it will not require an increase in property taxes.