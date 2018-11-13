Canisius icers shut out at RIT

The Canisius euphoria over Saturday’s hockey win win over Clarkson didn’t last long.

Gabe Valenzuela scored at 1:22 of the second period when RIT had an extra attacker on during a delayed-penalty call, and Wil Calverley scored three minutes later to give the Tigers a 2-0 Atlantic Hockey Association victory over Griffs Tuesday night at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester. Canisius is 5-4, 3-4 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference. Canisius goalie Blake Weyrick faced 35 shots. Logan Drackett shut out the Griffs with 25 saves.