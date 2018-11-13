Buffalo schools hope better NFTA service will boost student attendance

The Buffalo Public Schools and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have come to terms on their first new contract in nearly 30 years, giving high school students more access than ever to public transit and the city at large.

The new two-year deal, set to be voted on by the Board of Education on Wednesday, expands hours of service for students and, in most cases, eliminates decades-old routing restrictions that have been a growing source of frustration.

“This is a big deal,” Superintendent Kriner Cash said of the new contract.

Cash characterized the old contract, which dates to 1990, as a transportation injustice for Buffalo’s students, who were hampered by when and where they could use the Metro system despite the district paying the same price as the public for unlimited access.

In fact, the student restrictions go back to when the district switched from providing yellow buses to offering public transit, after the light rail system opened in the mid-1980s.

A big problem at the time, though, was students riding the Metro from school to downtown, where large groups would converge on the business district and hang out at the Main Place Mall.

While there’s little left in the downtown mall to attract students these days, easing bus restrictions does raise concerns about opening up another set of problems.

But so far, the changes – which have been in place since the start of the school year, with the expectation that both sides would approve an agreement – seem to be working out.

“If you give high school students more freedom, I think there’s always the possibility of them abusing it, but it’s usually a small percentage that’s going to do it,” said Larry Scott, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, which has pressed for the changes.

“The feedback we’ve been receiving has been very, very positive,” Scott said. “We’re extremely satisfied with the progress that’s been made and that it’s finally going to be made official.”

Under the new contract, students get extended hours.

A standard pass now gives students a window between 6 to 10 a.m. to ride the bus to school – an extension of 30 minutes. Students can take the bus home between 2 and 7 p.m. – two hours longer than the previous window. And, if they are involved in extracurricular activities, students can have their pass upgraded to catch the bus home as late as 11 p.m.

Probably the biggest change is the elimination of preassigned routes for students.

Parents and students have complained for years that forcing students to take the most direct route contributed to numerous problems, like causing students to miss connections, be late for school or wait for a bus in sketchy neighborhoods.

Route restrictions will still be enforced for ninth-graders, who are using the passes for the first time, as well as for students who cause disciplinary problems on the bus.

“We tried to balance the level of access that we felt was responsible and appropriate for our students, but to have some limitations,” said Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the Buffalo Public Schools. “It would not be 24/7 access.”

As a result, the price for a student pass will be cheaper – $57 a month compared to the $75 the school district had been paying.

The school district, however, will end up paying a little more overall for the new NFTA contract. The cost for this school year will total $8.6 million, up from $8.1 million last year, because the district will pay for as many as 111 “specials” – buses that stop right in front of the schools.

The NFTA Board of Commissioners signed off on the deal in September.

Cash has high hopes.

“Let’s see how it works and see how students are using this,” the superintendent said. “I really believe, if we track this right, this will help us increase attendance and tardiness will go down.”