Lightning at Sabres: Five Things to Know

The defending Atlantic Division champion Tampa Bay Lightning are in town tonight for their first meeting of the season with the Buffalo Sabres and they're again off to a fast start. Tampa Bay is 12-4-1 and its 25 points are second overall in the NHL to Nashville's 27.

The Bolts, however, had a four-game winning streak snapped in their last game as they gave up four third-period goals in a 6-4 home loss to Ottawa. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-6-2 and trying to win three straight for the second time this season.

Here are Five Things to Know about tonight's game:

1. On the air: Tonight is a 7:30 faceoff and it's an NBC Sports Network broadcast, with Rick Peckham on the call and former U.S. Olympian AJ Mleczko doing the analysis from between the benches. There is no MSG telecast but the game is on WGR Radio 550 as usual with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call. The Sabres will be going national for two straight home games as the Nov. 21 visit by Philadelphia also will be on NBCSN.

2. In the nets: The Sabres will be giving Carter Hutton his second straight start and he's evened his record at 6-6-1 with a win in relief Thursday in Montreal and then Saturday's victory over Vancouver. The Lightning, meanwhile, may go with backup Louis Domingue (3-1, 3.77/.885) because they play Thursday in Pittsburgh, Saturday in Philadelphia and Monday in Nashville. That would be a break for the Sabres because starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (9-3-1, 2.30/.927) has been lights-out in his career against Buffalo (7-1-1, 1.66/.941).

3. The Sabres lineup: The only real change is that Patrik Berglund is sitting out as a healthy scratch for the second time this season and Zemgus Girgensons is back in the lineup. The fourth line will thus be Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Tage Thompson, who will play in his second straight game.

"We've got a lot of healthy bodies right now and we're trying to get different guys in the lineup," Sabres coach Phil Housley said after the morning skate. "We've changed losing lineups, we've changed winning lineups. We have a lot of games coming up here so we're just giving guys opportunities."

#Sabres lines during morning skate. Same as yesterday: Reinhart-Eichel-Skinner

Sheary-Mittestadt-Okposo

Sobotka-Rodrigues-Pominville

Girgensons-Larsson-Thompson McCabe-Ristolainen

Bogosian-Scandella

Dahlin-Beaulieu Rotating in: Elie-Berglund-Nelson — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 13, 2018

4. Which penalty killing unit will crack? The Sabres are 11 for 11 on the PK over the last four games, improving to 14th in the NHL (81.5 percent) and 8th at home (86.4). Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is tied for second in the league overall at 87.7 but has struggled some of late. The Lightning are just 11 for 16 in the last four games -- after going 46 of 49 in the first 13 games.

The Sabres are 0 for 9 on the power play the last three games and Housley says he needs to see more shots and less passing from his units.

"We're overpassing," Housley said. "We have to get back to getting it low to high, hitting the flank and getting the puck to the net. That's when we're most dangerous. When we establish that, the low plays will come."

5. By the Numbers: The Sabres' 6-2-2 record over their last 10 games is its best 10-game stretch since posting the same record from March 16-April 5, 2016. ... With 11 points at home (5-2-1), the Sabres have already clinched their best 10-game start in KeyBank Center since going 7-2-1 in 2009-10. They are 3-0-1 in the last four at home. Tampa is 5-1-1 this year on the road ... Jeff Skinner has 12 goals in 17 games. Only Rick Vaive (14 in 1988-89) has scored more in his first 17 games in a Buffalo uniform.