Buffalo Distilling's first Barreled Krupnik set to be released

Na zdrowie!

Buffalo Distilling Co. will release its first Barreled Krupnik Nov. 24. It's currently available for presale at $42 per 750-milliliter bottle at the distillery, 860 Seneca St.

Just like its original krupnik, the barreled krupnik is made from grain and honey sourced in Western New York, and is mashed, fermented, distilled and bottled by hand at the Seneca Street distillery. The Barreled Krupnik, however, is finished in apple brandy and bourbon barrels, which gives the liqueur a stronger honey taste; a darker, amber color; and a more complex flavor with hints of stone fruit and vanilla.

The first 150 bottles will be hand-dipped in wax.

The new product will be released at a Polka Party beginning at 12 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Buffalo Distilling, featuring live polka music from 3 to 6 p.m. and Polish food. Tastings and tours will be available all day.

Samples are now available at the distillery.