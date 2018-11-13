Bills release receiver Terrelle Pryor

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday they released veteran wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

The move came less than two weeks after he joined the team.

After signing with the Bills on Oct. 31, the 29-year-old Pryor played in two games. He caught two passes, on eight targets, for 17 yards. Additionally, Pryor bobbled a pass that was intercepted in the 41-9 loss against the Chicago Bears.

In Sunday's 41-10 Bills victory against one of his former teams, the New York Jets, Pryor played 31 snaps, and finished with zero catches on three targets.

Pryor was one of seven receivers the Bills had active against the Jets. Of that group, several were used on special teams.

It's clear the Bills are looking to go with more youth and speed at receiver, with Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie and second-year pro Zay Jones having greater opportunities.

Before signing with the Bills, he caught 17 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.

Including Monday night's release of quarterback Nathan Peterman, the Bills' 53-man roster is down to 51 with the team in its bye week. No corresponding roster moves have been announced to fill those spots.

The Bills did announce Tuesday they have signed cornerback Denzel Rice to their practice squad.