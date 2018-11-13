Vic Carucci: Do McDermott, Beane still merit trust that ‘The Process’ will work for Bills?

A day after the Buffalo Bills’ 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears – the team’s fourth in a row and sixth by a lopsided margin – Sean McDermott delivered a message that essentially said: “Don’t worry, we’ve got this.”

He didn’t use those exact words. But he did, as he has multiple times since becoming the Bills’ head coach last year, use his resume to make the point he and the others running the football operation were more than capable of cleaning up this mess of a season and providing better results beyond.

Once again, McDermott cited the turnarounds of which he was a part with Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles and Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers. Once again, he referenced “hard days” experienced in each before the teams’ respective fortunes improved, as if the same thing eventually happening with the Bills was a mere formality.

“There’s a challenge at hand, and I’m here to take on this challenge head on with the men that are behind me and with the entire staff in this building,” McDermott said. “There’s been 17, 18 years (of losing) before we got here. We changed that last year, and we’re going to continue to change the future of this organization moving forward.”

That remains to be seen. Anyone who has rooted for the Bills for any length of time has rightfully developed a healthy skepticism over such promises because they have this nasty habit of always coming up empty.

Sunday’s 41-10 pounding of the New York Jets provided an ideal “told-you-so” opportunity for McDermott, but he didn’t take it. For one thing, he isn’t Rex Ryan. For another, he knows better.

Those were the Jets, loaded with all kinds of problems of their own, that the “Awful Bills” (that was part of the headline on the back page of Monday’s New York Daily News) had just embarrassed. And the engineer of the Bills’ best offensive showing in a long time was Matt Barkley, part of the last-minute spackling done to fill holes that injuries easily punctured in a shoddily constructed quarterback depth chart.

It’s safe to say no one connected with the Bills, directly and/or emotionally, is caught up in even the slightest bit of euphoria entering the bye. At 3-7, the season still trends very much in the direction of a backward step from last year’s 9-7 finish.

Stumbling into the playoffs for a second year in a row, even if it’s mathematically plausible, is not the priority here. Assessing whether the Bills have at least some of the basic ingredients and especially the right cooks to make something that can provide substantial and sustainable success is what the final six games of the schedule are all about.

That was, after all, the primary selling point of “The Process,” wasn’t it?

The schedule would seem to favor a strong finish, particularly if the Bills continue to have the solid defense they’ve shown for most of the season. Nothing looks all that daunting, especially those four home games against Jacksonville, the Jets, Detroit and Miami. Even the road encounters with the Patriots and Dolphins fall into the semi-winnable/winnable category.

Still, going 6-0 or 4-2 won’t alter a much larger picture, which boils down to this: Can McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane be trusted to make “The Process” work?

They’ve had more than a few missteps, the biggest of which was the handling of the quarterback spot. Beane admitted that he got it wrong by waiting until well into the season to add a veteran, Derek Anderson, to the mix. Anderson’s concussion, Josh Allen’s elbow injury and Nathan Peterman’s incompetence then led to the acquisition of Barkley, who was shoved into Sunday’s lineup with minimal preparation and came through with a shockingly impressive performance.

McDermott didn’t use words to admit he made a major blunder by going with Peterman as his opening-day starter, a decision he would “take to the grave” as being right. He did it with Monday night’s release of last year’s fifth-round draft pick with a penchant for catastrophic errors each time he dropped back to throw.

“You always build on things and you learn lessons from seasons past, but the one thing that will always stick with me is that every year there's new challenges,” McDermott said earlier Monday. “Every year you’re going to go through them. Even when we were 15-1 and went to the Super Bowl in Carolina, there's challenges in those years as well.

“It’s a test of how long a team can stay together. With this young football team, we've got to learn from the adversity that we face and help it to make us stronger as we move forward.”

If McDermott’s vow that the Bills will have the same turnaround prosperity as his two previous employers is to have any credibility, the QB picture needs to crystallize a bit better with Allen, while everything else that looked strikingly better Sunday (the offensive line, receivers, running game and Brian Daboll’s play-calling) doesn’t prove to be an aberration. More talent must be added at pretty much every position on offense, and some on defense.

However, the feeling by the end of the year needs to be dramatically different than the general queasiness caused by the Chicago game.

Otherwise, more than a few people will be inclined to say, “Sorry, Sean, but you don’t have this.”