Bona women go three overtimes to defeat Canisius

Dajah Logan, a junior transfer from the College of Charleston, and freshman Deja Francis will long remember their first home basketball game for St. Bonaventure.

The two newcomers scored 10 of the Bonnies’ 12 points in the third overtime for a 100-94 victory over Canisius in a wild, back-and-forth battle at the Reilly Center Tuesday night.

Logan scored five of her 12 total points in the third extra period. Francis, from Queens, had five of her nine in the same frame.

Each side saw double-digit leads disappear during regulation.

Canisius led by 12 points in the first half before a 13-2 run by the Bonnies left the teams tied at 37-all going into halftime.

Bona led 57-46 after three quarters but Canisius started the fourth on a 17-3 run to tie the game at 63-all with 4:30 left. Sara Hinriksdottir's layup with 0:01 left sent the game into the first overtime tied at 69.

A three by Francis wiped out a 79-76 Canisius lead in the first overtime and the Griffs needed a basket by Shannon Conely too tie the game at 81 going into the second overtime. Canisius led, 88-85, in the second extra period but a free throw by Francis and a basket by freshman Asianae Johnson tied it, requiring the third overtime.

A three-point play by Logan put Bona in front to stay (93-90) in the third overtime. J'Hai Patterson-Ricks made two free throws for Canisius, but baskets by Francis and Logan gave Bona a five-point advantage. Patterson-Ricks hit another jumper with 19 seconds left before Francis closed it out with three free throws.

Junior college transfer Patterson-Ricks led Canisius with 24 points in her second game with the team, and Shannon Conely had a career-high 23 for the Griffs. Patterson-Ricks made 8 of 14 field goal tries, 4 of 9 threes.

Danielle Migliore led the Bonnies with 19 points. Emily Calabrese had 18, Bree Paulson 17 and Asianae Johnson 13. Logan finished with 12. Mckenna Maycock (Randolph), the only senior on the Bona roster missed her second game with injury.