[BN] Blitz newsletter: Matt Barkley was great, but this is Josh Allen's team

Matt Barkley played great Sunday, leading the Buffalo Bills to a surprise blowout win over the New York Jets just 11 days after he joined the team.

But this Bills season is still all about developing rookie Josh Allen. He'll return to the starting role as soon as he's healthy.

“His development is important for him and important for us as we move forward," coach Sean McDermott said of Allen. "It’s important that he gets as many reps as he can get in live game action."

The Bills are on their bye week. They play next on Nov. 25, when Doug Marrone's Jacksonville Jaguars come to town; that game will be six weeks since Allen suffered his elbow injury.

Bills waive Peterman: With Barkley showing he can be effective and Allen expected to return to the starting lineup, the Bills no longer need four quarterbacks on the roster. They waived former fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman on Monday night. If no team claims him on waivers, the Bills can sign him to the practice squad. Derek Anderson, the other QB on the roster, remains in concussion protocol.

How Barkley provided stability to Bills' offense: QB analyst Jim Kubiak broke down how Barkley helped the offense by being smart with the ball and avoiding costly mistakes.

Film review: "Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn’t try to power up against the Jets’ base 3-4 front. He used three-receiver sets and forced the Jets’ fast but light linebackers to defend the run," Mark Gaughan wrote. The Bills won that matchup, and the offensive line earned a 5.0 for the performance – the highest grade Gaughan gives out.

Upon further review: Check out this stat from Jay Skurski: The Bills' 313 first-half yards were the most by the team since 2000.

Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie add much-needed speed to Bills' offense: The Bills needed some big plays on offense, and they got them from two relative newcomers Sunday while more established players like Kelvin Benjamin and Terrelle Pryor were held without a catch. (And get this: Foster's 105 receiving yards were more than double his career-high from college: 52.)

Former Bills cornerback Ronald Darby out for season with knee injury: Get well soon, Ronald.

Lofton still talks too much but improved in second Bills game this season: TV critic Alan Pergament offered his take on the Bills' Week 10 broadcasters.

