Bills reportedly release receiver Terrelle Pryor

The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor less than two weeks after he arrived, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor, 29, played in two games with the Bills after signing on Oct 31. He had two catches on eight targets for 17 yards and also bobbled a pass that was intercepted against the Chicago Bears. Against the Jets, he had no catches on three targets in 31 snaps.

Pryor seemingly got caught up in the numbers game as the Bills had seven wide receivers active against the New York Jets, with several special teams contributors. The Bills seem to be looking to go younger, with Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie and second-year receiver Zay Jones getting more opportunities.

Before signing with the Bills, he caught 17 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.

The Bills have not announced a corresponding roster move. The Bills' 53-man roster stands at 51. They have not announced a roster move to replace quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was released Monday.

The team added cornerback Denzel Rice to the practice squad.

This story will be updated.