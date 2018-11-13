Beer notes: NYBP and Pressure Drop anniversaries, new beers from 42 North

New York Beer Project celebrates three years

New York Beer Project (6933 S, Transit Road,, Lockport) will celebrate its third birthday with an anniversary party on Nov. 18.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. diners will be offered a complimentary champagne toast (for adults 21 and over) to go along with brunch.

At 2 p.m., NYBP will release its Righteous Dudette Triple IPA (India pale ale). The 10 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) IPA will be available only at the brewery, on draft and in 32-ounce Crowlers. The Crowlers will be sold out of the brewery’s back shed for $18 (limit four per person), and the first 10 customers in line will receive a commemorative Righteous Dudette poster.

The anniversary party will also feature tastings of four variations of NYBP’s Imperial Stout using different yeasts. Tastings are free with the purchase of a commemorative anniversary Teku glass from 2 to 5 p.m.

Live surf rock from Freshwater Four will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. At 5 p.m. the brewery will release White Christmas Belgian Ale, flavored with white chocolate and mint in collaboration with Perry’s Ice Cream. A dollar of each pint sold of White Christmas will be donated to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Call 743-6927.

Pressure Drop turns 1

Pressure Drop Brewing will celebrate its first anniversary from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.).

Only 65 tickets are available (available at eventbrite.com), and cost $28 plus tax and fees. Ticket holders will receive a 13-ounce glass with Pressure Drop’s logo, two drinks (additional drinks may be purchased), and snacks from Buffalo’s Best Cucina. Call 541-1454.

42 North rolls out two new brews

42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora) has released two new beers.

Dragonship double IPA, is an 8 percent ABV hop-forward beer brewed with Norwegian Voss yeast. Dragonship features Zythos, El Dorado and Amarillo hops, which yield tropical fruit notes, a medium body and hazy appearance.

NYtro Coffee Porter is a robust porter brewed with all New York ingredients, served poured with nitro gas for a creamy body and head. The 6 percent ABV porter uses malted barley from NY Craft Malt in Batavia, hops from Crooked Creek in Addison, and coffee from Elm Street Bakery in East Aurora. Call 805-7500.

Beer Goddesses plan social

The Buffalo Beer Goddesses welcome all to join their next monthly social, at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the new Community Beer Works taproom at 520 7th St.

Brickyard's breakfast brew

Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center St., Lewiston) has released bourbon barrel-aged Breakfast w/Stevie. This limited edition of the brewery’s 8.2 percent ABV milk stout was aged in bourbon barrels, yielding flavors of chocolate, coffee, vanilla, oak and whiskey. Call 754-7227.

Big Ditch has can news, teases Stoutsgiving

Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release fresh cans of several of its beers on Nov. 17.

Four-packs of 16-ounce cans of DDH (double dry-hopped) Hayburner, Lock #5 IPA: Canvass, and Deep Cut Double IPA will be available. The most-recent batch of Deep Cut features an increase in oats in the recipe, aiming to up the creamy mouthfeel and body of the beer.

All three fresh batches will be featured in promotions at area Wegmans as part of its Freshest program. Keep an eye out for the Big Ditch team at stores around Nov. 17 for complimentary tastings.

Big Ditch also will hold its annual Stoutsgiving event the week of Nov. 19. More details to come soon, but anticipate four variants of 2018 bourbon barrel-aged towpath (including Raspberry Truffle and Coconut Cream), pilot batches of porters and stouts, and more. Call 854-5050.

The Whale is now in cans

Community Beer Works (520 7th St.) will host Brooklyn-based brewery King’s County Brewer’s Collective (KCBC) for a loading dock can sale and brunch at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

For the first time, CBW will release cans of The Whale (5.9 percent ABV brown ale, sold in six packs of 12-ounce cans) and Thick & Sticky (8.7 percent ABV double IPA, sold in four packs of 16 ounce cans). That IPA (4.9 percent ABV) will also be sold in six packs of 12-ounce cans (a new smaller format for this beer).

KCBC will be selling four packs of 16-ounce cans of seven of its beers and one in large format (750 mL) bottle.

Brunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. Brunch will be available and WestSide Tilth Farm will be on site serving brick-oven pizzas made using ingredients grown on Buffalo’s West Side. Call 759-4677.

Flying Bison to host monthly run, beer-release event

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will hold a monthly group run, at 11 a.m. Nov. 17, to support of Girls on the Run. An information session by Melina Buck from Next Level Running will be included, and an after-party will take place at the brewery.

Flying Bison will also have growlers and kegs of its annual MacBison Pale Scotch Ale available for purchase beginning Nov. 21. That evening, to celebrate the release, the brewery will feature live music from Folkfaces after 5 p.m., along with a food drive for Food Bank of WNY.

Customers who bring a bag of non-perishables or make a $20 donation will receive a complimentary beer. Call 873-1557.

Five & 20 takes part in Erie Craft Beer Week

Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing (8398 W. Main St., Westfield) is celebrating Erie Craft Beer Week with a complimentary beer sampling through Nov. 16. Customers can enjoy six samples per person, choosing from a selection of eight beers on tap (samples may be limited).

The brewery will host its Barrel Room Jam featuring Abby & Pat Doyle of Gem City Revival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. That day Five & 20 also will release its newest barrel-aged beer, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout dubbed Commiseration. The beer was aged in Five & 20 Spirits own freshly-emptied bourbon barrels, and measures 12.8 percent ABV. Call 793-9463.