Arkells lock in two-night stand at Town Ballroom

Arkells' just-announced "Rally Cry Tour" will include a two-night stand in Buffalo at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

Following in the foot steps of beloved Canadian bands like the Tragically Hip and Sam Roberts Band, the rousing Ontario alt-rock act is quickly becoming the the latest adopted sons of Buffalo, as the city and its music fans are once again embracing one of Canada's biggest acts as its blue-collar own.

The band's latest local stop will be in support of its bold new "Rally Cry" album, which dropped last month.

Advance tickets are $43 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.