Another Voice: Family caregiving is field in need of disruption

By Liz O’Donnell

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor and recognize the people who care for aging and ill family members. Honor and recognition are important, but we can’t stop there. Caregiving disrupts the lives of the more than 40 million people in this country who are assisting an aging or ill family member.

As a result of their caregiving duties, their health, their work, their ability to save for retirement, and the quality of care they are able to provide, are all impacted. This November we must move beyond honoring and recognizing caregivers. We need to disrupt caregiving.

According to the AARP, the typical caregiver spends 24.4 hours per week providing care. This adds up to an estimated $470 billion annually in unpaid work. Caregivers also spend an average of $6,954 in out of pocket expenses. These increased costs often coincide with a decrease in salary. Sixty percent of all caregivers say caregiving has negatively impacted their ability to work and as a result they often ask for a position with less responsibility, take a leave of absence or reduce their hours. Some quit altogether, resulting in an average of $304,000 in lost wages and benefits.

On top of the time and costs, caregiving can take an emotional toll on family members. As if watching a parent decline, renegotiating family roles and responsibilities, and balancing a person’s need for autonomy and security isn’t challenging enough, many family caregivers are called on to perform medical tasks, too. More than administering medications, family caregivers are changing catheters, cleaning feeding tubes, washing wounds and giving injections – all with little or no training.

We can start the disruption process by supporting family caregivers at work. While there has been an increase in elder care benefits offered to employees, only 3 percent of organizations polled by the Society for Human Resource Management as part of its 2016 employee benefits survey offered geriatric counseling. Just 2 percent offered on-ramping programs for family members dealing with elder care issues and just 1 percent offered assisted living assessments. That’s not going to cut it.

We need to put our best minds to work solving the daily challenges of caregivers and the people for whom they provide care. Organizations like the AARP and Aging 2.0 offer accelerator programs for caregiver-focused startups. We need to direct even more focus and funding toward caregiving-related businesses.

Finally, we must value the work of care – both the paid and the unpaid. The National Domestic Workers Alliance reports that many paid caregivers are excluded from workplace protections and benefits like minimum wage and paid time off granted under the Fair Labor Standards Act. This has to change.

Liz O’Donnell is the founder of WorkingDaughter.com, a community for women balancing career and caregiving, and she runs the company Rent-A-Sister.