Another shooting outside Groove Lounge jeopardizes pact with city

The City of Buffalo thought it had an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed by the parent company of the Groove Lounge after the city shut down the establishment last summer after an off-duty police officer was shot outside the business.

But following another shooting early Sunday morning outside the business, the city will take another look at the tentative settlement as well as permit and license requests from the owners.

The city had reached a tentative agreement with the owners of Club 1210 LLC — the parent company of the Groove Lounge restaurant, Club 1210 nightclub and a community empowerment organization — to operate all three subsidiaries under one roof at 1210 Broadway.

In turn, the city was to get increased cameras, lighting and security at the business, said Steven Cohen, the attorney representing Club 1210 LLC.

The "binding agreement" was signed by all parties, and State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward was expected to put it on the record, said Rashied McDuffie, assistant corporation counsel for the city.

But Sunday's incident, which started around 2 a.m., may have an effect on the larger conversation about the agreement, McDuffie said.

A fracas started inside the building between two men when one of the men tried to grab the other's gold chain, said Council Member David A. Franczyk, whose Fillmore District includes the Club 1210 establishment.

The fight spilled outside and the aggressor and the victim then went to their respective vehicles to get firearms. Shots were fired back and forth, McDuffie said.

The victim, who has a known gang affiliation, was shot in the shoulder and transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, McDuffie said.

"Given this … situation, we have to determine if we still do have a spirit of agreement, if the City of Buffalo now has to look in a different direction despite the signatures" on the tentative agreement, McDuffie said.

In addition, the Common Council had been set to approve requests from Club 1210 LLC for a special-use permit and a license with conditions ranging from extra security, exterior lighting around the exterior of the building and additional cameras outside the building that the city could access by remote feed, Cohen said. A Club 1210 LLC representative also would be required to attend monthly meetings with C District Police Chief Alphonso Wright.

Instead, the Council decided Tuesday to send the permit and license requests back to its Legislation Committee.

The license and permit would allow Club 1210 to serve food and alcohol from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week and Groove Lounge to serve food from 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week, Cohen said.

The business owners filed a lawsuit two days after the establishment was closed last July, days after an off-duty Buffalo police officer was shot outside the establishment. The court allowed the community organization to remain open, McDuffie said. Then the restaurant was permitted to reopen in August, and the nightclub was reopened last month in accordance with the tentative agreement that was signed Oct. 28.

In the tentative agreement, the business owners had 90 days that began Oct. 28 to meet the conditions.

Cohen said it is his understanding that all three operations remain open after last Sunday's shooting incident.

"When you have a busy commercial establishment in a high-crime neighborhood, incidents are inevitable," said Cohen, pointing out there have been no incidents inside the establishment. "But from time to time there are problems outside the club on Buffalo city streets, on Buffalo city sidewalks."

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police are aware of the latest incident on Sunday, and are investigating and reviewing the matter. DeGeorge said police have made an arrest in the incident.