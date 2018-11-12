What to expect over the next 36 hours: nor'easter effects, another round of lake-effect snow

Another taste of winter is forecast across Western New York this week.

Temperatures much below average, mixed precipitation and lake-effect snow are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather will be generated by a nor'easter that will track from the deep South up the Eastern Seaboard tonight into Tuesday.

The storm system "could bring several inches of wet snow to the region," the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

It added: "Temperatures will be close to freezing, so changes in temperatures at the surface and aloft could alter the snow forecast upward or downward."

Here's what the weather service said metro Buffalo can expect over the next several days:

Today

Drizzle during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Daytime highs in the mid-40s.

Tonight

Precipitation is forecast to alternate between a mixed bag of rain and snow and rain. Little accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows are forecast in the mid-30s.

Tuesday

As the nor'easter quickly tracks from the middle Atlantic through New England and into the Canadian Maritimes by Wednesday, it's expected to deepen so much that it will likely "bomb out," losing more than 40 millibars of atmospheric pressure in 24 hours.

Western New York is expected to be on the far-western fringes of the storm system, but a trough approaching from the west should help initiate mixed precipitation over most of the region with snow possible in the higher elevations.

Temperatures could remain just high enough to keep the precipitation mixed and in liquid form, forecasts show.

But, as the air cools during the day, the mixed precipitation and rain is forecast to change back to wet snow, the weather service said.

"Snowfall amounts will ... be heavily dependent on temperature profiles and timing for changeover," the weather service said. "As the nor'easter shifts farther northeast from the area, the precipitation will transition to lake enhancement, and then to lake-effect."

The lake-effect precipitation is forecast to fall mainly as snow with highs forecast only in the mid- to upper 30s.

Less than one-half of new snow accumulation is forecast.

Tuesday night

Behind the passing storm system, forecasters expect a northwesterly flow to develop that could bring progressively colder air and lake-effect snow across parts of the region late Tuesday, Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Additional accumulation is forecast southeast of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

"With a good connection to the Georgian Bay, areas southeast of Lake Ontario could see at least a moderate amount of accumulating lake snow through Wednesday morning," the weather service said. "Southeast of Lake Erie will likely have lake-effect ... as well, but the shorter fetch across the lake will lower snow accumulation potential compared to off of Lake Ontario."

Forecasters said snow showers are likely late Tuesday as temperatures drop into the low to mid-20s overnight.

Wednesday

The coldest air of the season is expected.

Daytime highs aren't expected over 30 degrees. There's a chance for snow showers during the day.

"On Wednesday, lake-effect snow will persist from the morning, but begin to diminish in intensity and areal coverage from west to east through late evening," the weather service said. "Temperatures on Wednesday will be potentially the coldest of the season thus far with many areas struggling to warm above the upper 20s in the higher terrain and other areas only warming to near freezing closer to the lakes."

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast overnight Wednesday with lows only in the low to mid-20s.