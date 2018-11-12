Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Nov. 12)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday. (The voting is now closed.)
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Mirann Gacioch, Nichols, soccer — Freshman moved up from defense to score two goals including winner in Catholic state semifinals.
- Shelby Kersten, Alden, volleyball — Daemen College commit had 24 kills, five digs and three blocks in five-set Section VI Class B title game victory over Olean. Added 13 kills and two blocks in subregional loss.
- Beth Miller, Portville, volleyball — Recorded 17 kills and 13 aces in Class C subregional victory and 15 kills in sectional final to lead Panthers back to state final four. Leads the state with 481 kills and 164 aces on season.
- Sydney Nowicki, Lockport, cross-country — Finished 15th in Class A and 26th overall at NYSPHSAA championship on Long Island with 5K time of 19:15.3, fastest among Section VI runners.
- Erin Roland, Williamsville North, field hockey — Scored overtime winner on penalty stroke in Spartan’s state semifinal victory and made all-tournament team.
