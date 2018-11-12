Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Nov. 12)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday. (The voting is now closed.)
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, football — Rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown in Far West Regional win to lead Wolfpack to first state semifinal appearance.
- Tome Filkov, Eden, volleyball — Senior from North Collins had 24 kills and .697 hitting percentage in Far West Regional win for defending state champion Raiders.
- Jermaine Haynes Jr., Cardinal O’Hara, football — Moved from receiver to quarterback and passed for three touchdowns while running for a fourth in Hawks’ 32-6 win over Timon-St. Jude in Monsignor Martin Class B title game.
- Jake Ritts, St. Francis, football — Sophomore Connolly Cup finalist three for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Red Raiders’ 20-16 win over Canisius in Monsignor Martin Class A championship.
- Ross Showalter, Clarence, soccer — Scored winning goal on header in 69th minute of Red Devils’ 1-0 state semifinal victory.
