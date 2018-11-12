Video Review: Spread 'em out and run finally pays off

Spread ’em out and run.

Finally, that formula worked wonders for the Buffalo Bills’ offense.

The Bills ran 35 times for 191 yards out of spread formations in their 41-10 rout of the New York Jets Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn’t try to power up against the Jets’ base 3-4 front. He used three-receiver sets and forced the Jets’ fast but light linebackers to defend the run.

They didn’t do it well.

What a difference a week makes. In the loss to Chicago, Bills running backs rushed 10 times for 10 yards. Several things changed. The Bears’ best two defenders up the middle – tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Roquan Smith – gave the Bills’ blockers fits. The Bills didn’t make turnovers and fall behind like they did against the Bears. And the Bills stayed on the field by converting third downs, which allowed them to finally use some quicker tempo to keep the defense a little off balance.

Obviously, it was the best game of the year for the Bills’ offensive line.

Right guard John Miller deserves the biggest star. He most often was matched against the Jets’ best lineman, Leonard Williams. Miller handled Williams four times on quality run plays and did well in pass protection.

(Here's Miller pushing Williams out of the way and Wyatt Teller sealing off a lane.)

Center Russell Bodine rebounded from the Chicago game. He got out for second-level blocks on linebackers Avery Williamson and Darron Lee. He held up against Williams and big nose tackle Mike Pennel a couple times, too.

(Here's Bodine getting position on Pennel and Teller getting the job done.)

Left tackle Dion Dawkins played with the aggression he shows when he’s at his best. He caved the side of the line on zone runs and finished blocks.

Seven of the Bills’ first nine games were against stout run defense that ranked in the top half of the league. The Jets have had four good run-defense games and six that were mediocre to bad.

“I’m very shocked. It’s pretty mind-blowing for us, for our defense, to give up that many points,” Williamson said. “I feel bad. I feel like I’m one of the leaders on the defense, and me being a part of it, it’s definitely embarrassing.”

(Here's Williamson, No. 54, missing badly in the cut-back lane against McCoy.)

Maybe the Bills’ run game has some more good days ahead.

Here are the position-by-position grades for the Bills against the Jets, based on video review and on a scale of 1 to 5:

Quarterback (4.0): Who could have expected such a first-rate performance from Barkley? His best play was the TD pass to Zay Jones, when he showed uncommon poise in a tightening pocket to wait for the receiver to come open in the back of the end zone. Josh Allen should watch that play on a video loop.

Running back (4.0): LeSean McCoy left superb safety Jamal Adams grasping for air on a 28-yard TD run and a 23-yard run around right end. McCoy also picked up the blitz on the first long pass. Teams will have to respect Isaiah McKenzie on reverses and jet sweeps.

Receivers (3.5): Logan Thomas had his best all-around game, even without the fake-punt completion. He had good enough pass protection on the opening long bomb and vs. LB Frankie Luvu on the 33-yard pass. He had good edge blocks on three wide runs. Jason Croom did good blocking to cut off weak-side pursuit. Give Jones credit, he’s showing progress in Year Two. Besides his eight catches, he gave good blocking effort downfield. Logan Thomas had his best overall game, even without the fake-punt completion. Kelvin Benjamin missed another chance at a tough TD catch that was in his hands. Robert Foster played 33 snaps, injecting desperately needed speed into the attack.

Offensive line (5.0): First down has been miserable for the Bills this year. Not Sunday. They ran 20 times for 103 yards on first down and had 13 first-down gains of 4-plus yards. Eleven first-down passes averaged 11.3 an attempt. Rookie Wyatt Teller had a good seal block and drive block on big gains in the first half.

Defensive line (5.0): Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson dominated the Jets’ tackles, Brandon Shell and Kelvin Beachum. Hughes had a sack, two hurries, a 7-yard tackle for loss and created an interception by whipping Beachum and forcing a lob pass. Lawson had a sack, a hit, a bat-down and drew a hold. Star Lotulelei played only 22 snaps but created three run-stuffs. Jordan Phillips made four flash plays in 19 snaps. Kyle Williams was good as usual.

Linebackers (4.0): Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with eight tackles and played sideline to sideline on screens and dump-offs. He also had a hurry and two run stuffs.

Defensive backs (4.0): Tre White stayed on the left side and didn’t match up. He smothered Quincy Enumwa deep on an early third-down stop to force a check-down. Levi Wallace had a nifty break-up trailing Rishard Matthews over the middle. Wallace lost contain on the Jets’ TD run. Micah Hyde robbed Josh McCown by undercutting a slant pass for an interception. McCown was just 1 of 5 for 4 yards and two sacks against the Bills’ eight blitz plays.

Special teams (4.0): Isaiah McKenzie made an immediate impact with punt returns of 21, 11 and 8 yards. Micah Hyde had a 17-yard return. Stephen Hauschka needs just three more 50-yard field goals to tie Dan Carpenter for the Bills’ career record (14). Colton Schmidt is still trying to find his punting groove.