UB men's basketball depth wears down Southern Illinois in road victory

Superior depth for the University at Buffalo Bulls paid off Monday night in the Bulls’ 62-53 victory over Southern Illinois University at SIU Arena in Carbondale, Ill. The game was billed as a mid-major showdown between two top 10 teams. UB (3-0) is No. 2 behind Gonzaga and SIU (0-2) is 10th in a poll ranking mid-major men’s basketball teams.

It lived up to its billing, until the Bulls -- playing its first game as a ranked team after entering the Associated Poll for the first time at No. 25 earlier in the day -- broke the game open with a 15-3 run in the second half. UB went from a 45-40 advantage to a 60-43 lead with 3:47 left. And, the rally was not led by the players who usually carry the scoring load for the Bulls -- CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris. Those three contributed no points in the decisive run.

Instead it was junior guard Davonta Jordan (six points on two threes), senior forward Montell McRae (five points, including a three) and freshman Jeenathan Williams (four points off the bench) who led the charge.

McRae and Harris finished with 11 points each to top UB scoring for the game. Massinburg, who had a career high 43 points in the overtime win at West Virginia last Friday, had only seven Monday night on 3 for 9 shooting, 1 for 6 from outside the arc. Perkins had seven points but led the rebounding effort with 11 boards.

UB coach Nate Oats used 11 players, nine of whom played double-digit minutes, but only one more than 30 minutes. That was Massingburg who logged 34 minutes.

The Bulls outrebounded the Salukis 41-33, 24-18 in the second half. The difference was on the offensive glass where UB had 17 to SIU’s nine. Also UB had only 13 turnovers to 19 for SIU.

"That was a tough environment to get a win in," Oats said. "I couldn’t be prouder of our guys on this road trip. We kind of out-toughed them a little bit. … we got on the glass, created some second-chance points and manufactured some points to grind out a win."

Southern Illinois of the Missouri Valley Conference, which first gained national fame in the 1960s when Walt "Clyde" Frazier led them to the National Invitation Tournament title, ran off 12 points in a row in the first half to take a 16-8 lead.

Two free throws by Williams with 1:29 left in the half gave UB the lead for good, 28-27. A three by Harris with 4 seconds to go in the half made it 31-27.

SIU hung on until the decisive UB run

After their tough two-game road trip to West Virginia and Southern Illinois, the Bulls will not play a game until Wednesday, Nov. 21 when Ivy League Dartmouth comes to Alumni Arena for a 7 p.m. game. Then its a home game against Marist on Nov. 24 before the Bulls head to Northern Island for two games in the Belfast Memorial Hall of Fame Classic.