This Week in Buffalo: Shea's Shopping Soiree, Colter Bay anniversary

Begin to tackle holiday shopping lists, celebrate anniversary parties with a ski-lodge themed bar and waterfront seafood bar-restaurant, and even warm up with the Big 4 basketball during this week's events in the Buffalo area.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Tickets are $10 here.

One of Buffalo's most historic, elegant venues will open its main stage and lobbies to more than 60 local businesses Thursday night for the annual Shea's Shopping Soiree.

Complimentary food will be available, with a cash bar stationed in Shea's for the evening as well. Look back at the Smiles from the 2016 soiree here.

*****

5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 14 at 561 Delaware Ave. Free to attend.

It's been two years since once-homey Colter Bay was transformed into a more upscale bar-restaurant with a ski lodge theme. Co-owner Mike Shatzel's version of Colter focuses on a lengthy craft beer list, terrific macaroni and cheese, a strong list of burgers and a wide-ranging American fusion food menu, and it appeals to the young professional, late-night crowd in Allentown, too.

A complimentary buffet, drink specials and live soul music from Colter regular Michael DiSanto are the highlights planned.

*****

4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at 184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. Free to attend.

A live performance by Stoneflower, happy hour specials and a buffet will grace Remington Tavern's anniversary party, as the bar-restaurant on the shores of the Erie Canal turns 6 years old. Known for its seafood, happy hour and upscale dining, the restaurant's regulars and supporters have kept a buzz on the North Tonawanda side of the canal.

Classic rock outfit Stoneflower is fronted by Buffalo Music Hall of Famer Geno McManus and includes a rotating group of top local musicians.

*****

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Lafayette High School (370 Lafayette Ave.). There is no cost listed.

Leaders of Journey's End, the International Institute of Buffalo and Jewish Family Service have put together a presentation on the current state of refugees in Buffalo - in relation to U.S. resettlement policies - touching on topics such as the recent resettlement cap, the economic impact of refugees and the effect on local families.

With vibrant recent events such as Buffalo Without Borders (Smiles, right) and the well-attended World Refugee Day gathering in La Salle Park, among many others, it's clear that refugees from all over the globe - Asia, Africa, the Middle East, for example - have made an invaluable imprint on Buffalo's community.

*****

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Orchard Park Country Club (4777 S. Buffalo St.). Tickets are $35 in advance and may be purchased here.

Hospice Buffalo program Essential Care for Children is the beneficiary of this fancy fundraiser on Wednesday in extravagant Orchard Park Country Club. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and one drink, while a cash bar will be available thereafter.

Vendors will set up throughout the venue for perusal, and theme basket options will be available.

*****

7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Gallagher Center at Niagara University. Tickets are $20.25 and may be purchased here.

Perhaps Monday's Big 4 college basketball tilt between the Bonnies and the Purple Eagles will be overshadowed by the residual effects of a tremendous weekend in Buffalo sports. We're here so that doesn't happen!

Mark Schmidt's Bonnies have become a force in the Atlantic 10 and, even though Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley have moved on, UNLV transfer Jalen Poyser has had a strong start to the season, and local products Amadi Ikpeze (Amherst) and Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga) are familiar to fans of Buffalo high school ball.

For Chris Casey's Niagara team, replacing graduated leading scorer Kahlil Dukes is the first order of business, with senior forward Marvin Prochet and sophomore guard Keleaf Tate expected to shoulder some of the burden. If anything, this Veterans Day squabble on the hardwood should be an enjoyable rivalry game at the Gallagher Center.

*****

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Cost is $30 in advance here.

A slew of local businesses - headlined by wineries from the Niagara and Chautauqua trails, as well as Buffalo's Flying Bison Brewing Co. - will hang out in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans for a fundraiser for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

There will be ample opportunity for local shopping, enhanced by live music from Sal Andolina and Friends.

*****

5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Main Events Banquet Hall (1420 Main St.). Tickets are $30 in advance here.

Restore Our Community Coalition will throw a fundraising gathering on Thursday on Main Street, honoring those who've helped shape the Humboldt Parkway neighborhood and highlighting the next steps for improvement.

The Story So Far, previewed by News contributor Dan Almasi here, has sold out its Town Ballroom appearance on Tuesday.

*****

