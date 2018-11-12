Share this article

print logo

Thief strikes during wedding reception at Saturn Club

| Published | Updated

Five wedding cards, a wallet and cash from two purses were reported stolen during a wedding reception early Sunday morning at the Saturn Club on Delaware Avenue, according to a police report.

The thefts were discovered after 1 a.m. and occurred sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday. Empty envelopes from the five cards were found in a trash bin of a men's restroom, according to the report.

Two Niagara Falls women told police cash had been taken from their purses. A Cheektowaga woman reported her wallet stolen, according to the report.

Story topics: / / / /

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
There are no comments - be the first to comment