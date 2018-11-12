Tech coach for parents is winning idea in Ken-Ton district contest

A proposal for a technology coach for parents is the winner of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District's first Innovation Contest.

A panel of district representatives selected the idea from Kenmore West High School's David Rogalski from among five finalists, and officials now will work with him to introduce the idea on a pilot basis, the district announced last week. Sriya Natarajan, a seventh-grader at Franklin Middle School, had the runner-up idea of adding a mental health and ethics class.

The finalists, who presented to the selection panel on Nov. 1, were whittled down from 20 initial ideas submitted in September.

The contest, the brainchild of School Board Vice President Andrew Gianni, was meant to collect proposals for programs that benefit students and align with the district's strategic plan.