Tank giveaway on Facebook turns into fishy situation

A woman told Buffalo police Sunday she was threatened by a man as she tried picking up a fish tank that was being given away in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

The woman told officers she went to an address on Lester Street, off of Seneca Street, around 5:10 p.m. to pick up the tank, which was posted on Facebook Marketplace, according to a city police report.

That's when a man approached her, grabbed her by the arm and told her he was taking the tank and that he didn't "drive all this way for nothing," according to the account she gave officers.

Then he told her he was going to get his gun, according to the report. He got in his car and drove away, apparently without the tank.