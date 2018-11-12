Shea's announces lottery for $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Buffalo

While tickets still remain for the Buffalo stop of "Hamilton," prices begin at $165 for the touring production that runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 9 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

For those who still desire tickets but can't stomach the cost, Shea's, "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller and Shea's Broadway series producer Albert Nocciolino have announced a #HAM4HAM digital lottery, applicable to each of the 24 shows, where a group of 20 randomly determined winners will be picked to purchase two tickets for an individual production.

The process is fairly simple:

*Two days before the showing of a Buffalo production of "Hamilton," the #HAM4HAM lottery will open at 11 a.m. and remain accessible until 9 a.m. the following morning through the official "Hamilton" phone app or online here. (Be sure to select "Buffalo" as the participating city, as you probably don't want to win tickets in Albuquerque). That's 22 hours to enter for a chance to win.

*Winners will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before the show - two hours after the entry window closed - via the cell phone number and/or email address included in their lottery submission.

*Winners have until a 4 p.m. deadline - a period of five hours after the 11 a.m. notification - to purchase a maximum of two tickets, for $10 apiece, using the purchase link and code included in their email and/or text. If those selected do not purchase their reduced-rate tickets by the deadline, they are forfeited.

*Multiple entries are not allowed for a single daily lottery, but if a prospective buyer is not successful in the first attempt, the buyer may try the lottery for any of the future "Hamilton" shows.

*The first entry period for Buffalo begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, and the final entry window starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.

