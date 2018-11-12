Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie add much-needed speed to Bills' offense

Zay Jones had a message for Robert Foster in the huddle Sunday.

“On the first play, I told Rob, ‘You set the tone of the game for us,’ ” said Jones, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year wide receiver.

Mission accomplished. Foster, a rookie undrafted free agent, smoked Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson – who is making $26 million this season – and gained 47 yards down the right sideline. LeSean McCoy did the rest of the work on the next play, rushing 28 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, the Bills’ offense was off and running.

“Coaches had a lot of confidence in me throughout the week and gave me an opportunity to help the team, so I was very excited,” Foster said. “Zay did mention that to me. … I'm guessing that moment did set a tone for the game.”

Foster is just the third undrafted rookie in the past five years to have at least 100 yards receiving in a game, joining Jacksonville’s Keelan Cole in 2017 and Allen Hurns in 2014. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a player who started the season on the 53-man roster, but was released and signed to the practice squad last month.

In a phone interview with The Buffalo News on Monday, Foster was open about what he took away from being cut.

“Not being comfortable. Being a rookie and also being a free agent, there's no time to be comfortable,” he said. “I always have to realize that I have to be ahead of the game and work to the best of my ability. The coaches' decision they had, releasing me, I mean I feel like that was the best decision for me. To be honest with you, I put myself in a comfortable position, so I had to make my way back into reality.”

“Very proud of Rob. To come off of practice squad and to be alert, aware, ready – that was huge,” Jones said. “What Robert did for this football team was great.”

Foster got that chance when he was called back to the 53-man roster Saturday.

“He's still progressing, but the progress he made from the beginning part of the season until now is noticeable,” coach Sean McDermott said. “You saw that in yesterday's game.”

Foster’s second reception of 40-plus yards came in the third quarter and covered 43 yards on a third-and-20 play and set up the Bills’ final score. Add his first-quarter 15-yard gain on a fake-punt pass from tight end Logan Thomas, and Foster finished with 105 receiving yards – the first member of the team to hit that milestone this season.

“To make the first catch of the game down the field, and then to come back, as I mentioned after the game, the third and 20 was probably as big, if not a bigger catch because momentum was swinging a little bit there and then we grabbed it back,” McDermott said. “I think he's made significant progress since the start of the season, which is really what we're trying to do with all of our young players.”

Another one of those young players is another receiver in Isaiah McKenzie. He gained 12 yards on an end around in the first half and also had a 21-yard punt return. He got two more carries in the fourth quarter as the Bills ran out the clock, and those produced 20 yards.

“I feel like when I came here, I can do a lot of things, but to bring speed is the most important thing I wanted to bring,” McKenzie said. “Coach told me he needed speed. I know I'm fast, so I've just got to go out there every day and run. I didn't know Rob had speed like that until I saw it Sunday. He showed me. I feel like we're getting faster each and every day.”

After promoting Foster and claiming McKenzie off waivers from Denver, the Bills are carrying seven receivers on the 53-man roster. All seven of them were active Sunday against the Jets.

“The last couple weeks, it's been up and down. I understood that,” McKenzie said. “Last week I practiced hard every day, just feeling my way into the offense. Learning the plays and things like that so when Sunday came I knew what I was doing and I was going to do it well. I tried to make the best of my opportunities every time they gave me the ball. I felt like I did a pretty good job helping the team.”

McKenzie also returned a kickoff 33 yards and had four punt returns for 42 yards, including a long of 21 yards.

“That stadium is not an easy stadium to track the ball in in terms of the winds and the way they work there,” McDermott said. “So I thought he was steady under the ball No. 1, and then was able to make the first guy miss and get up the field and get some positive yards and gave us some good energy and field position.”