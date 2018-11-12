Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 12, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric updated by singer-songwriter Neil Young, born on this date in 1945: “Look at Mother Nature on the run in the 21st century.”

LISTEN UP – Gina Miano, director of education at the Darwin Martin House, speaks at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The free program begins at noon with the a Great Courses Video on “Understanding the World’s Greatest Structures.”

Dr. Simmanjeet Mangat from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center gives a free presentation on “Diabetes Care and Prevention” at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Wheatfield Commons, 3920 Forest Parkway, North Tonawanda. Refreshments will be provided.

Sandra A. Block, the Buffalo novelist who recently released her fourth thriller featuring sleuthing psychologist Zoe Goldman, speaks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Ave., Town of Tonawanda. A book signing follows. To reserve a seat, call 332-4375.

Lissa Marie Redmond, the retired Buffalo cold case homicide detective who helped solve the Bike Path Rapist case, speaks at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Cost is $5 at the door.

MARK THE DATE – A holiday bazaar is featured at this month’s meeting of Women Interested in Cystic Health from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Country Club, 4949 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Luncheon is at noon. For info, call 689-4840.

Rev. Ryszard Biernat, beekeeper and maker of Holy Honey, is guest speaker at a luncheon meeting of the Women’s Club of Orchard Park at noon Wednesday in the Orchard Park Municipal Center, Lincoln Ave. Members are asked to bring cans of chili or beef stew to donate to a charity.

Alice Hazel will speak about the history and use of holiday herbs, spices and greenery at a meeting of the Western New York Herb Study Group at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave.

FACING FACEBOOK – How to make social media work for business owners is the topic at a meeting Wednesday of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners at Hyatt Place, 5020 Main St., Amherst.

Speaking will be Kim Cox, owner of Secret Valley Media Labs, and Robin Cox, the company’s creative director and branding strategist. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6. Cost is $40, $35 for NAWBO members. Register online at nawbowny.org.

