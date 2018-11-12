Proposed House GOP rule would bar Collins from committees

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Collins would not be able to regain his seat on the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee under proposed House Republican Conference rules set to be considered when lawmakers meet this week.

Under the proposed rules, GOP lawmakers who are indicted on felony charges that could land them in prison for more than two years must resign their committee assignments.

Federal prosecutors charged Collins, a Republican from Clarence, with fraud, conspiracy and lying to an FBI agent in connection with an alleged insider trading scheme. Lawyers familiar with such offenses said that if convicted, Collins would likely have to serve a prison term of up to eight years.

Collins spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre downplayed the significance of the proposed rules change.

“Congressman Collins has said all along that he ran for re-election to support the Trump agenda and be a vote against the Democrats’ effort to impeach the President. That hasn’t changed," she said. “While the Congressman would love the chance to be back on the committee, it is not and never was a requirement for him to serve his district.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, removed Collins from the Energy and Commerce committee on the day he was indicted in August. But Collins said during his re-election campaign that he would appeal to the House leadership for reinstatement to the committee in the next Congress.

Collins holds a narrow lead of about 2,700 votes over Democrat Nathan McMurray in his bid for re-election. The election will be decided once additional absentee ballots are counted this week and next.

If the new House Republican rule is passed, it would mean that both Collins and Rep. Duncan Hunter of California would be unable to serve on House committees in the new Congress.

Hunter, who is accused of raiding his campaign funds to lead a more lavish lifestyle, initially resisted Ryan's request that he resign from the House Armed Services Committee and other committee assignments. But Hunter eventually stepped down.

The House, like most legislative bodies, draws up its legislation in committees. And the duties of the Energy and Commerce panel – which oversees everything from energy to telecommunications to health care – is widely considered one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

Collins' spot on the committee might be seen as problematic for Republicans, though, because of the allegations he faces.

The Office of Congressional Ethics said in October 2017 there is "substantial reason to believe" Collins attended a meeting at the National Institutes of Health partly to boost an Australian biotech firm where he served as a board member and major investor.

Later, prosecutors charged him with a separate violation, in which he is accused of starting a sell-off of that biotech firm's stock based on inside information.

The Energy and Commerce Committee oversees the biotech industry.

As of Monday morning – and throughout his campaign against McMurray – Collins' website continued to list him as a member of the Energy and Commerce panel, even though he had left it months earlier.

The proposed committee rules, which were first reported by Politico, could mean Collins could serve in his seat for more than a year without the ability to work on legislation through a committee.

Collins' trial is not set to begin until Feb. 3, 2020. Collins maintains he is innocent and vows to fight the charges in court.