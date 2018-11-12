Police at domestic dispute use Taser on City of Tonawanda man

City of Tonawanda police who responded to a domestic dispute early Monday morning used a Taser on a 33-year-old man who later injured a police lieutenant, according to authorities.

Police responded to an apartment on Fletcher Street where a man locked himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. Officers went into the room and the man, identified by police as Jon R. Friedhaber, started fighting with them, city police said.

Police used a Taser on Friedhaber, who had four outstanding bench warrants from Tonawanda City Court for failing to appear, police said. He was arrested at 1:44 a.m.

Friedhaber also began fighting with police back at the station and bruised the left forearm of acting Lt. Matthew Burke, who was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda. Friedhaber was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.