Orchard Park Central voting on $12.2 million safety project

Safety and security are on the ballot in the Orchard Park Central School District Tuesday.

A proposed $12.2 million project would construct a secured main entrance in all six schools, and a secondary secured entrance at the middle and high schools. There also would be masonry restoration and new roofing at the middle school and Windom Elementary, work to make South Davis Elementary more accessible and reconstruction of nurse and main office areas at South Davis and Windom.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gym on the Freeman Road side of the building.

State reimbursement and district capital reserve funds would offset most of the local share of the project, which is one of three over the next 10 years to address facilities.