On river patrol in Vietnam: 'It was a cat and mouse game'

When Daniel Parshall got his draft notice from the Army in 1966, he went immediately to the Air Force to sign up.

Just out of college, he had been working as an engineer in Illinois. He passed the Air Force exam, but his physical was delayed.

With the clock ticking down on his draft notice, he turned to the Navy four days before he had to report to the Army. The Navy quickly signed him, starting a 21-year hitch that included tours of duty in Vietnam and Italy and 16 years in Naval Intelligence Reserve.

But it is the time Parshall spent on a river in Vietnam, during the height of the war, that he vividly recalls.

"They mean a lot to me. I did serve," he said of his time in Vietnam, but he added, "I wouldn't want to do it again."

After graduating from Officer Candidate School, the new ensign was assigned to a guided missile destroyer that sailed off the coast of North Vietnam for six months guarding aircraft and bombarding the shore. At one point, an American plane was shot down, and he and two sailors took a smaller boat, found the pilot and pulled him out of the sea.

But he wanted to do more.

"I really believed our leadership and thought we've got to stop this thing," he said of communism.

By the end of 1968 he transferred to a river patrol boat, where he spent the following year cruising on the Vam Co Tay River, trying to prevent the North Vietnamese Army coming down the Ho Chi Minh Trail from getting to Saigon.

"It was sort of a cat and mouse game," Parshall said."They would wait for us to come and ambush us, and then we would float down the river, quietly, and try to ambush them."

He said he quickly determined that South Vietnam was not ready to be a democracy, and the way to go home alive was to take care of his men.

"You had to rely on your buddies to get through," he said. "You're there for your buddies. You're there to care for each other."

Not everyone would make it home alive.

"I've got three people on the wall," he said.

One was his good friend, P.T. Smith. Smith was off-river his last two weeks in Vietnam, as was the custom to prevent a last-minute casualty before shipping out. But he took a patrol for another sailor, and didn't come back. His buddies found him and pulled him out of the water.

"I had to prepare him for shipment back home in a body bag," Parshall said. "It didn't seem right."

Not all of Parshall's war memories are dark. He recalled the day one of his buddies brought a monkey from town back to base camp. Parshall was building a sand bunker and was so startled when the monkey jumped on him that he fell over backward and cut his head, needing stitches. The only anesthetic available to the medic was the old-fashioned kind: whiskey.

"I drank a bottle of whiskey, just like John Wayne," he said. "I remember going out on patrol the next day. My head didn't hurt from the stitches, but boy, it certainly hurt from the whiskey."

Then there was the time Parshall, by this time a lieutenant, was going to Hong Kong for his leave. He was told at Tan Son Nhut Air Base he needed to have a Class A uniform to go to Hong Kong, something he didn't have after eight months in the jungle. There happened to be a cabinet full of uniforms for just that circumstance, but there weren't any officers' uniforms.

"I said 'To hell with it, I'm going to Hong Kong,'" Parshall recalled. "I became a second class gunner's mate, and put on some Navy whites."

He kept a small green journal for about six weeks while in Vietnam. He wrote of things like cutting wood near camp and blowing up duds on May 3, 1969. On May 7, he wrote of going on night patrol 200 yards from the base and spending the night pumping out an A-boat that sank after taking fire. The next day's entry: "Took malaria pills, spent day resting."

After he returned home from Vietnam, he decided he wanted to be closer to his girlfriend, who was teaching in Germany. So he signed up for two more years in the Navy. Just before he left for his assignment as harbor master at a base in Spain, he got a "Dear Dan" letter that said she was engaged to an Air Force pilot.

When his assignment was up, he toured Europe for eight months in a Volkswagen camper, and then returned to the states. He joined Naval Intelligence Reserve, serving in Rochester and Buffalo.

Proud of his service, but not the administration of the war, the retired engineering manager at Dunlop Goodyear has already arranged the paperwork so that he and his wife can be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Maybe 50 years down the way, maybe some of my great-grandkids, hopefully, will come down and stop and see a beautiful, beautiful cemetery," he said. "I think it would be a gift to them, to not only see Arlington, but to have a reason to go there."

*****

Daniel T. Parshall, 76

Hometown: Penn Yan, N.Y.

Residence: Hamburg

Branch: Navy and Naval Reserve

Rank: Commander

War Zone: Vietnam

Years of service: 1966-1972, 1972-1988

Most prominent honor: Bronze Star with combat valor