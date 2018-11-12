Niagara Falls invites pizza lovers to Festival of Slice

Niagara Falls is kicking off its holiday season with a celebration of pizza.

More than a dozen area pizzerias will put their pies on the line for bragging rights and a shot at pizza fame.

Festival of Slice is set for Nov. 30, in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St.

It’s set for the first night of Jingle Falls USA, a collaborative holiday celebration in downtown Niagara Falls.

Attendees are invited to enjoy $1 samples of area pizzerias on their way to deciding which will get their nod for the People’s Choice Award. Best Cheese Slice and Best Specialty Slice will also be honored.

Participants will include well-established places and new pizzerias alike, including DiCamillo Bakery, Leon’s Italian Bistro & Pizza, Casa Antica, Submaster’s Bar & Grill, Grandma D’s, Broadway Pizza, Gagster’s, Donatello’s, Jaco’s, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Anthony’s Pizza, The Little Bakery, Old Greenwalls, Joey’s Pizzeria, and The Como Restaurant.

Organizers are inviting other Niagara County pizzerias to join the event, offering free registration by Nov. 16. Call 282-8992 for details.

Admission to the Nov. 30 event, which will run 5 p.m.-8 p.m., is free.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.