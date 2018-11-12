My View: Our favorite idioms hit the nail on the head

By Jeffrey M. Bowen

Whether we call them idioms, colloquialisms, or odd expressions, the English language is loaded with them. They confound teachers and especially language learners. When repeated often enough, they are likely to take root in our psyche and become strange shortcuts.

Simply defined, an idiom is a phrase whose meaning is hard to predict from its parts. It cannot be taken literally. Where do we find them? Largely in everyday or colloquial conversations. Their mates are slang, contractions and profanity.

Recently I made a list of those I use frequently. A review of the list surprised me. Animal references are favorites. My summer is filled with dog days, often I am dog tired. In a dog-eat-dog world, I believe in puppy love, and especially when given some hair of the dog, I find it is never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

Efforts like this make me sweat like a stuck pig. Still, I sleep as snug as a bug in a rug and never let bedbugs bite. I regard despicable people as lower than whale waste. I prefer to avoid those whose mouths run like a whippoorwill’s butt, preferring not to meet them in a dog’s age.

Lately, when I wash my hands of problems, I am likely to utter under my breath, “Not my circus, not my monkeys.”

Or perhaps I just don’t give a tinker’s damn. Sometimes caught between a rock and a hard place, or not seeing the forest through the trees, I decide there is more than one way to skin a cat. However, I try not to let the cat out of the bag.

Living here in Western New York, I belabor the weather. Favorite idioms come from my dad, who was an inveterate coastal fisherman. Good weather is predicted from the sailor’s delight about a red sky at night.

“Mackerel sky, not long wet nor yet long dry” means changing weather. In winter, it gets “colder than a well digger’s backside in Alaska.”

Two colorful expressions locked in my memory come from my Air Force experience teaching English in Vietnam. A Louisiana bunkmate used to crack me up when he drawled, “This is like stuffing a pat of butter up a wildcat’s butt with a hot knitting needle.”

On another occasion our commanding officer drove our jeep barely under the landing gear of an incoming C-123. As we gasped a sigh of relief, he turned and said, “Well, no guts no glory.” I still use that idiom in hairy situations.

Certain lifestyle expressions are idioms of choice in my household. These include: what goes around comes around; first paint the target, then shoot the arrow; don’t cut off your nose to spite your face; the horse is out of the barn; and throw everything into a cocked hat. When something really puzzles us, for some unknown reason we say, “No kidding Dick Tracy!”

Then there are Bowen favorites that qualify as either biblical or just quaint: hope springs eternal; raising Cain; all ways for sin; as ye sew so shall ye reap; there but for the grace of God go I; and see thee anon.

Idioms make us unique. They tell of our origins, what we read or see on TV, and the people who influence us. Try drawing up a list and sharing it with your friends. They might find themselves moonstruck or gobsmacked by the end of the day.

Jeffrey M. Bowen, of Delevan, knows there is more than one way to skin a cat.