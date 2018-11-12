Mixed picture on taxes in Northtowns as budget season wraps up

The most populous communities in the Northtowns are wrapping up their 2019 budgets, and the bottom-line results for residents are mixed.

Two of the five municipalities – Amherst and the City of Tonawanda – will exceed the state property tax cap. Clarence, Grand Island and the Town of Tonawanda will raise their tax levy, the amount the towns collect in taxes, but stay within the tax cap.

Looking at the tax rate, which helps determine how much a property owner will pay in taxes, two communities raise the rate and two leverage community-wide revaluations to lower the rate. Grand Island is a special case, with average taxes rising for people connected to the town's sewers and declining for those on a septic system.

Here's a look at the five communities' budgets.

Amherst

The Town Board late last month approved a 2019 budget that raises the tax levy by 7.32 percent, beyond the state tax cap, while the tax rate rises by an average of 1.73 percent.

The owners of an average home, assessed at $200,000, will see property taxes go up by $25 to $1,822. The budget raises overall spending from $127.25 million in 2018 to $137 million next year.

Clarence

Supervisor Patrick Casilio has proposed a 2019 budget that lowers the general fund tax rate by 9 percent, to 85 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The average home in the town, assessed at $300,000, would see its general fund property taxes drop by $27.27, to $255.35.

That does not include the highway fund nor special districts. The town's overall tax levy of $12.2 million would rise by 4.35 percent from 2018. Casilio said that's within the tax cap, but a budget administrator could not provide the cap figure.

Some property owners may pay higher taxes, however, because the average home saw its assessed value rise by 9.8 percent during a 2018 townwide revaluation, Casilio wrote in a budget message.

Spending in the $23.6 million budget would rise by 1.5 percent. The proposal covers raises for town workers, mandated cancer insurance for certain firefighters and an extra school resource officer. The Town Board budget hearing is Wednesday.

Grand Island

The town's $23.3 million budget, approved Thursday, raises the overall tax levy by 2.63 percent, to $10.23 million, which is under the 2.68 percent cap.

The majority of that increase is in the town's sewer district, said Pamela Barton, the town's supervising accountant, to pay for improvements to the town's sewer network mandated by state regulators.

The tax levy for the sewer district, alone, rose by 28 percent from 2018. The combined tax levy for the general and highway funds fell by 4 percent, Barton said.

The owner of an average home, assessed at $210,000, connected to the town's sewers will pay about $34 more per year in property taxes, Barton said. Just under two-thirds of island homeowners are in the sewer district.

The homeowners on septic, in contrast, will see an average drop of about $20 in their property tax bill, Barton said.

City of Tonawanda

Mayor Rick Davis proposes raising the city's tax levy by 12.9 percent, far exceeding the state tax cap of 2.13 percent, in his general fund budget.

The property tax rate would decline by 2.04 percent, to $18.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. That represents a $46 drop in property taxes for the owner of an average home in the city.

However, many city residents likely will pay more in taxes next year, because of the recently completed citywide revaluation that boosted the assessed value of many homes.

Davis said in his budget message that the city could not stay under an "unrealistic" tax cap in its $24.1 million budget plan without "massive cuts in city services." The Council could vote on the budget Nov. 20.

Town of Tonawanda

The Town Board on Thursday approved next year's $102 million budget without making any changes to Supervisor Joseph Emminger's proposal.

The 2019 tax levy is $47.6 million, an increase of 1.95 percent but below the state tax cap of 3.03 percent. With the town's equalization rate of 37 percent, the average home in Tonawanda has an assessed value of $50,000. The owners of that home would see their taxes rise 1 percent, or $13.54, to $1,352 next year.