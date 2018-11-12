Mike Harrington: Time to see how Sabres respond to a huge test

Through 17 games, the Buffalo Sabres are on a pace for 96 points. Seriously. Do the math. I almost fell off my chair, too, when I realized it Monday morning.

They're also in a playoff spot. Pittsburgh and Washington – who have combined to win the last three Stanley Cups – are not.

It's right to feel optimistic. The Sabres can actually score. Jeff Skinner for Cliff Pu is feeling like their biggest heist since Daniel Briere for Chris Gratton. Rasmus Dahlin is 18 going on 25. Zach Bogosian might be playing his best hockey since he was a 19-year-old in Atlanta. The goaltending is improved. And it seems Phil Housley's hunches just keep working.

How about Housley pulling Carter Hutton for an extra attacker down two goals with 3:10 left Saturday, and having the game tied with 1:47 to go? That's some Midas touch work there.

Now for a little water to douse the party: Check out the schedule. It's about to turn downright nasty. You want a litmus test? Pay attention to the next week.

Eastern Conference leader Tampa Bay is in KeyBank Center Tuesday night. Then comes a rough road trip: Friday in Winnipeg, Saturday in Minnesota, Monday in Pittsburgh.

No one was looking past the Lightning much after practice Tuesday. And with good reason. Tampa Bay is 12-4-1, atop the Eastern Conference by three points and leading the league in scoring.

"This is going to be a great test for us," said Housley, who will be coaching his 100th NHL game. "I don't think we've played a really complete 60 minutes of hockey lately and this is going to test us. It's going to be tight and we're going to be in adverse situations where we're just going to have to stay the course and let the game bring us something."

For all the fan and media comparisons between the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fostered in part by the additions of Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews to the rivalry in consecutive years, everyone in the Atlantic Division should be measured against Tampa Bay.

The Lightning lost the Stanley Cup final to Chicago in 2015. They fell in Game 7 of the East final in both 2016 (Pittsburgh) and 2018 (Washington), losing to the eventual Cup champion. And just look at some of the names on that roster.

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde, J.T. Miller and Tyler Johnson up front. Defending Norris winner Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anton Stralman, Mikhail Sergachev among the blueliners. Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal. And a thoroughbred behind the bench, too, in coach Jon Cooper.

"You're going to have to play good hockey against that team," Housley said. "Sooner or later, it has to go through them I believe. They don't beat themselves. It's very rare that they do. They attack the team. When their transitional game is going, they're tough to play against."

It wasn't tough to find agreement in the locker room.

"They set the bar on our side," Jason Pominville said, referring to the Atlantic Division. "Other teams are trying to match that."

"They have quite the depth, a fine-tuned machine there," added Hutton. " ... They're a team that thought last year they didn't get it done in the playoffs. And in the Eastern Conference, they're one of the favorites, if not the favorite."

One story line for Tuesday's game is the Sabres' success at home, where they are 5-2-1. Remember, they won 11 games here last season. They could be more than halfway to that total a week before Thanksgiving.

Saturday's comeback win over Vancouver had the building rocking like we've rarely heard in recent years. But Tampa Bay doesn't get frazzled on the road. The Lightning, in fact, are 6-1 in their last seven visits here and the Sabres are just 3-12-1 against them in the last 16 meetings overall.

"Tampa is a very veteran team," Housley said. "Balance up front, skill up front, experience, defense, goaltending. We're going to have to play a very clean game and not get anxious when it is tight. When it is 0-0, 1-1 or 2-2. Just stay the course."

Once Tampa Bay is gone, things will get dicier when the Sabres hit the road. Winnipeg is 7-2-1 at home while Minnesota is 5-0-2. The Wild are 10-2 overall in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh has been having an oddly terrible time at home this year (3-4-1), but the Sabres have lost eight straight in PPG Paints Arena and don't have a win there since 2013.

"Tampa is the best in our conference," Pominville said. "Winnipeg and Minnesota have been playing really well and Pittsburgh is Pittsburgh even as they're trying to get back on track. You don't want to look too far ahead, but it is going to be an interesting week or so."

Sure is. This is some big boy hockey coming up. Time to see if the Sabres are ready for it.