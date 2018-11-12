Meet the voter who helped catapult UB men's basketball into the Top 25

It was a historic day for the University at Buffalo basketball program.

The Bulls made the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history and became the first Big 4 team to be ranked since 1971.

UB garnered 154 points from the national panel of voters. West Virginia, which had been No. 13 when the Mountaineers lost to UB on Friday night in overtime, is No. 26 at with 145 points. Indiana was 27th with 131 points.

How did UB build its points to make the rankings? Well, Lansing State Journal basketball writer Graham Couch has the answer. Him.

Couch voted UB at No. 7. No other voter had the Bulls higher than No. 12, which is where Mark Berman of the Roanoke Times had the Bulls. Berman had UB on his preseason ballot at No. 25.

"Buffalo has the best win in college basketball to date — a true road win at West Virginia — and the Bulls only squeaked in to the AP Top 25 at No. 25 because I voted them No. 7. I'll handle the entire poll from here," Graham tweeted.

When a respondent questioned whether UB was the seventh-best team, Couch responded, "How do you know? Return almost everyone from a team that whipped Arizona in the NCAA tournament. Have a pro. Opens the next season winning at West Virginia. We’ll see. If not, they’ll drop. This week, they deserved it as much as anyone.

UB appeared on 33 ballots with 24 voters having the Bulls ranked no better than No. 20.

You can see the rankings by each voter through CollegePollTracker.com here.