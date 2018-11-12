Lofton still talks too much but improved in second Bills game this season

CBS analyst James Lofton often runs his mouth faster than he ran routes as a Hall of Fame receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

And that’s saying something.

But he said more interesting and astute things in the first few minutes of Buffalo’s shocking 41-10 victory over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon than he said during the entire Bills’ 20-13 loss to Houston he worked alongside play-by-play man Andrew Catalon almost a month earlier.

Shortly after Lofton predicted the Bills would have quarterback Matt Barkley throw more downfield than previous Bills quarterbacks had done, the new starter hit receiver Robert Foster on a 47-yard pass play on the game's first play.

It wasn’t too long before Lofton made another smart prediction, saying the Bills should watch Jets safety Jamal Adams before he came in on a blitz and rocked Barkley.

It sounded like the likable and folksy Lofton was going to have a performance as surprising as that of Barkley.

I praised him on Twitter.

However, I spoke a little too soon. He eventually turned into the same announcer who has never heard the expression “silence is golden.”

He lost me when he told viewers that running up the middle for a 20-yard run "is a great run "and getting zero yards on a run up the middle leaves people “scratching their heads about the play call.”

And since this game was a rout by halftime, you just knew that Lofton was going to fill garbage time with a good deal of head-scratching nonsense.

If Lofton just talked when he had something interesting to say, he would be a much better analyst. Still, his first-half performance and his understanding of the rules when discussing a Bills touchdown meant he had a much stronger game than he had when the Bills played Houston.

Lofton also has a good sense of humor, which occasionally added to the fun Bills fans were experiencing.

His broadcast partner, Catalon, is a sharp play-by-play man. His excitement level was especially good on big plays, like the Barkley throw to Foster and the Barkley touchdown to Bills tackle Dion Dawkins.

Catalon had a solid game Sunday even if he wasn’t at his best. He was late to realize the Bills’ Jason Croom had recovered a Zay Jones fumble into the end zone for a touchdown and he mistakenly praised Bills General Manager Brandon Beane for drafting linebacker Matt Milano. It was a surprising mistake because Catalon has done several Bills preseason games alongside Steve Tasker in recent seasons.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Catalon read Twitter during game breaks because just before the final whistle he corrected himself, saying Beane wasn’t the GM when Milano was drafted.

CBS apparently added former Jets and New York Giants kicker Jay Feely to the broadcast team to inject a little levity. He wasn’t called on much and really didn’t add much beyond telling viewers the Jets didn't seem to be into the game on the sideline when he wasn't asked obvious questions about the kicking game.

Since he is a former Jet, you might have thought Catalon would have asked Feely how embarrassed he was for his former team’s performance against the lowly Bills. After all, another former Jet, Damien Woody, went on Twitter at halftime to express his anger.

Feely also has a good sense of humor, which led to some light exchanges with Lofton about their playing days which likely most pleased their relatives.

But, hey, the Bills won, 41-10, a week after a 41-9 loss to the Bears actually led ESPN 's SportsCenter to foolishly question if Alabama's college team could stay in a game with the Bills. By game's end, some Twitter comedians were asking if Bama could stay in a game with the Jets.

So I don’t think any announcing team could distract from the joy, fun and hope Bills fans were experiencing for the first time in weeks.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

Name-Dropping: During a Super Bowl highlight from years ago involving Peyton Manning that CBS featured to promote its carrying this year’s big game, Lofton noted he was standing next to Kevin Costner when a snap eluded Manning for a safety in the game that was highlighted.

The Hat Trick: When three Jets were called for holding on the safe play, Catalon said “kind of sums up the Jets this season.”

Best Tweet: ESPN’s Kevin Connors, a big Bills fans, posted a picture of his newly-born son, Liam, watching his first Bills game. “All he knows is that the Bills are the most dominant team in the history of football,” wrote Connors, who obviously has a dry sense of humor.

Where’s Gene Steratore When You Need Him? Lofton credited a Jets tight end with a “great block” on the Jets lone touchdown. The replay made it look like the blocker tackled the Bills defender or at the very least held him. Would have been nice if Steratore, CBS’ officiating expert, had weighed in.

Lofton also didn’t weigh in on a possible pass interference call on a pass intended for Zay Jones. He isn't the most opinionated announcer.

Future Shock: Catalon filled garbage time with speculation about the futures of Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman and embattled Jets Coach Todd Bowles. He doesn’t expect either to be around for long.

Understatement of the Day: With the Jets down 31-3 at halftime, CBS’ Boomer Esiason, a former Jet quarterback said: “This is not a good look for Todd Bowles.” He is no Damien Woody.

Demoralizing Question: To get Feely involved, Lofton asked him if he thought Jets kicker Jason Myers was “as demoralized as the rest of the team” as he lined up for a field goal attempt with the Jets behind, 31-0, before halftime. Feely said no in the nicest way possible.

Telling Question: The announcers praised the beleaguered Bills offensive line, which opened holes for LeSean McCoy and protected Barkley very well. Rookie Wyatt Teller drew some praise for his work during his first start, which made you wonder if he was a difference maker.

The Luckiest Jet: It had to be injured rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who watched as Jets quarterback Josh McCown was harassed all day. Darnold was even caught smiling on the sideline before halftime. It was a bad look.

Best Stats: At one point in the first half, CBS carried a graphic showing the Bills had 186 yards in offense and the Jets had 1 yard. With the Bills up 24-0, in the second quarter, Catalon noted the Bills had only scored 20 points in their last three games, which means they more than doubled that output Sunday.

Another Understatement: In the second half, Catalon said of the Jets performance: “This is the kind of game that gets coaches fired.” Woody undoubtedly would agree.

The Grunt: After the Bills’ Stephen Hauschka kicked a 54-yard field goal to give the Bills a 17-0 lead, Lofton asked Feely if kickers give the ball a little extra hit on long field goals. Feely confirmed that was the case.

“So you probably could hear a little grunt?” said Lofton. “Maybe a little Monica Seles,” responded Feely. That might have made Seles’ husband, former Sabres owner Tom Golisano, smile. The chance of Seles and Costner being referenced on the same Bills telecast were probably equal to the chance the Bills would win 41-10.

No Doubting Thomas: Catalon’s best line came after Bills tight end Logan Thomas, a former college quarterback, threw a first-down completion to Foster on a fake punt. “We’ve got another Bills quarterback,” said Catalon. “I thought we couldn’t have any more than we already did.” Catalon was so quick to spot the fake you almost wondered if he had been tipped off.

Follow the Bouncing Ball: When Croom recovered Jones’ fumble, Catalon cracked: “The ball hasn’t bounced the way of the Bills this year. They might have gotten a big break here.” And they did. Lofton was sharp on the rule, explaining that Jones was still upright when he dove for the goal line and the ball became loose, meaning he hadn’t yet given himself up and it was a fumble.

Superfans Saluted: CBS noted that Ezra Caruso, the Super Bills fan known as Pancho Billa who is battling cancer, spoke to the team Saturday night. “Whatever he said certainly seems to be working for the Bills,” said Catalon. CBS also spotlighted Super Bills fan Ken Johnson for attending his 400th Bills consecutive game.

Sneaky Remark: With the Bills inside the Jets’ 1-yard line, Lofton wondered if Barkley had practiced doing a quarterback sneak in his brief time with the Bills. When Barkley tried and failed to run the sneak on the next play, Lofton assessed that it wasn’t practiced.

Barkley Barking: At one point, you could see Barkley talking with the referee, presumably about a possible roughing-the-passer penalty that wasn't called. The announcers never mentioned it.

Spreading the Love: As the game neared its end, Lofton said of the Bills “not a unit on the team didn’t perform,” which would make for a fun flight home.

Gimme a Break: Before the game began, Catalon said Bills Coach Sean McDermott said of not going to Peterman: “He needed a break.” Sounds like he was speaking to or for Bills fans. After Barkley’s performance, the speculation over the bye week whether it will be a long, permanent break for Peterman undoubtedly will replace the stupid speculation about how the Bills would fare against Alabama.

